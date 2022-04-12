The woman who police say fired several shots at another woman on Saturday and missed has been formally charged with four felonies and faces up to 76 years in prison if she’s convicted.
On Monday, the Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint charging Maxine Keys, 42, with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and terroristic threats.
The most serious of the allegations is the firearm charge, a Class 1C felony that carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and up to 50 years.
A probable cause affidavit includes allegations that Keys had a hunch that the purported victim “put money on her head” and told a hit person or persons where Keys was located. Keys apparently confronted the other woman about her beliefs numerous times in the early morning hours leading up to the shooting inside a Norfolk residence.
A third person — another resident — was interviewed by police and alleged that Keys had been acting “very erratic and paranoid.” She said Keys also had come to her room several times throughout the night and would pound on her door until she answered.
The third resident said Keys expressed her concerns that money was put on her head, according to the affidavit. Keys then allegedly told the third resident that she was upset with the purported victim and was going to kill her.
The alleged victim said she went to the kitchen about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to call others about Keys’ behavior. At that point, she said, Keys pulled out a handgun and shot at her. The woman was not struck by gunfire, so she ran out of the residence with Keys trailing and continuing to point the gun at her, she said.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from inside the residence, which apparently shows Keys shooting at a woman in a kitchen. Footage also shows the alleged victim running away from Keys while Keys chased her with a gun, according to authorities.
The woman who said she fled from Keys was able to get to a neighboring house until police were called. Keys, at that point, left the scene and was later apprehended at the Norfolk Public Library without incident. A handgun was found in Keys’ possession while she was being arrested, police said.
Keys was immediately transported to the Norfolk City Jail and later to the Madison County Jail. The Norfolk Police Division was assisted in a roughly 2½-hour search for Keys on Saturday by the Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
County Judge Michael Long found on Monday that there was probable cause for Keys’ arrest and detention and set her bond at $500,000, with 10% needed for release.
Pending a posting of bond, Keys is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday, April 19.