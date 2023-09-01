A Madison man who’d been charged with two felonies after forcing himself into an elderly man’s home and striking him with a sword in December has been acquitted of his crimes.
Ivan Saldana, 23, was found not guilty on Thursday of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony by reason of insanity. District Judge James Kube made the ruling following a brief bench trial in which evidence of Saldana’s mental state was adduced.
In his written order, Kube stated that Saldana was acquitted solely on the grounds of insanity and not for any other reason.
Saldana was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in June upon a request by his attorney, William Kurtenbach. The defense attorney had filed a notice in May that Saldana intended to assert at trial that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.
A document introduced into evidence at trial showed that Saldana twice had been placed into emergency protective custody and that he suffers from severe, persistent mental illness that causes him at times to become manic and experience delusional ideations, paranoia and aggression.
Kube stated in his order on Thursday that there is probable cause to believe that Saldana is a danger to himself and to others as a result of his mental health condition. As such, Saldana was ordered to undergo an additional psychiatric evaluation that includes a treatment plan.
The judge directed Saldana’s evaluation to be conducted at a regional center facility or any other appropriate secured facility. Saldana will not be allowed to leave the facility without being supervised and attended to by an approved staff member.
Once Saldana’s evaluation is completed and a report is generated by a psychiatrist, Saldana may be able to request to be released on bail.
Had Saldana been convicted of his two charges, he would have faced a sentence of up to 70 years in prison.
He was charged as the result of an incident in early December in Madison involving a sword.
About 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 9, an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska Street in Madison when he was approached from across the street by Saldana, who was carrying what was described as a samurai sword.
Saldana, then 22, followed the elderly man into his garage and forced his way into the house. Saldana then struck the resident in the back with the sword. The victim was able to reach a ball-peen hammer and strike Saldana in the head with it.
Saldana then fled on foot, and the victim secured his home.
After a nearly three-hour search that also involved the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol, Saldana was arrested.
After his trial on Thursday, Saldana was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office, which is responsible for transporting him to the Lincoln Regional Center.