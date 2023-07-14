A man charged with murder in the August 2022 shooting deaths of four Laurel residents won’t be required to appear in court again until early next year.
Attorneys in the quadruple homicide case of Jason Jones, 43, verbally agreed this week to move his next pre-trial conference to Jan. 22, 2024. Cedar County District Court Clerk Janet Wiechelman said that District Judge Bryan Meismer likely would sign an order over the weekend reflecting counsels’ agreement.
The continuance of Jones’ case follows a written request by his attorney, Todd Lancaster, on Wednesday to continue Jones’ previously scheduled pretrial on Monday, July 24. Lancaster cited the need for additional time to review discovery, which includes over 300 items of evidence that were given to the defense by prosecutors in early April.
Jones signed a document on Wednesday acknowledging the waiver of his right to a speedy trial. In May, he entered written not-guilty pleas to four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, as well as two counts of first-degree arson.
Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Jones, having filed a notice of aggravators in January in the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 4, 2022.
Days after the state filed its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jones, Lancaster filed a motion to quash the notice of aggravators, arguing that the death penalty is unconstitutional and that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious.
Meismer denied Lancaster’s motion, ruling that no set of circumstances exists under which death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications of the death penalty.
Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, 44, also entered written pleas of not guilty in May to charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony.
Doug Stratton, one of Jones’ attorneys, filed a motion on Tuesday asking Meismer for additional time to review discovery, which, like Jason Jones’ case, includes over 300 different items of evidence. The discovery deadline had been Monday, July 17.
A hearing on Stratton’s motion is scheduled to be heard by Meismer on July 24, at which time a pre-trial conference for Carrie Jones is also scheduled.
Prosecutors allege that Carrie Jones pushed her husband to “do something” about Gene Twiford, who Carrie Jones said would drive by the Jones couple’s house and make sexually-charged comments toward her over a three-year period.
According to Nebraska State Patrol investigators, Carrie Jones didn’t tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford, but she said if he didn’t, then she would.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien said prosecutors are not trying to prove that Carrie Jones was the principal offender, but instead that she was an aider and abettor. Nebraska law allows prosecutors to charge aiders and abettors with first-degree murder as if they were the principal offender.
Jason Jones is alleged to have broken into the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. in Laurel, along with the home of Ebeling and Brian Welch at 209 Elm St., fatally shooting the Twifords and Ebeling and setting fire to their houses.
When Jason Jones allegedly targeted Gene Twiford, he did not know that the 86-year-old had a wife and daughter who lived with him. Welch, meanwhile, was not at home with Ebeling at the time of the homicides.
Jason Jones was arrested at his home, located across the street from Ebeling's and Welch’s, by the Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT team the day following the slayings after investigators found evidence at both crime scenes allegedly linking him to the killings.
He was found with severe burns and was treated for 12 weeks at a Lincoln hospital before being discharged and taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he is being held without bail.
Carrie Jones was arrested at her home on Dec. 16. She is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail.