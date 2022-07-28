A Norfolk man suspected in a hit-and-run accident on July 2 that seriously injured 60-year-old Cami Story of Norfolk was charged this week with a felony.
A complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charges 34-year-old Manuel Larios-Ramos with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 4 years of imprisonment, a $25,000 fine or both.
The accident, which left Story with numerous injuries and required her to be airlifted to an Omaha hospital for medical treatment, happened near 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue after Norfolk’s Big Bang Boom fireworks show.
According to an affidavit, a Norfolk police officer was patrolling traffic near 13th Street and Koenigstein Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on July 2. The officer noticed a collision nearby involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, prompting him to respond to the accident scene, where he found Story lying in the roadway and a man rendering her aid.
Story’s son, who had been tending to Story, said Story had been crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle. Story’s son said the vehicle struck Story, slowed down, then accelerated over the top of Story. The vehicle had been traveling 25 to 35 mph when it struck Story, according to the affidavit, and Story had not attempted to cross the street using a crosswalk.
Rescue transported Story to Faith Regional Health Services, where doctors determined she had suffered fractured ribs, a broken collarbone, lacerations on her head, left elbow and right foot, and abrasions on both of her arms and legs. Story was flown to a trauma center in Omaha later that night.
The police officer who had first arrived at the accident scene reviewed cruiser footage from the scene and was able to identify the color, make and model of the vehicle that was allegedly involved. The officer created a list of possible owners of the vehicle in Madison County and located a damaged vehicle parked in front of Larios-Ramos’ residence that matched the appearance of the vehicle spotted in camera footage.
Officers arrived at Larios-Ramos’ residence on July 3 and said they noticed dents in the vehicle’s hood, a broken grill and a damaged license plate and plate holder. Additionally, police said, there were two strands of hair stuck to a sharp piece of frame.
A minor believed to have attended Big Bang Boom with Larios-Ramos told police that there had been a “big bump” on the ride home from the fireworks show the night before. Police said the minor’s description of the location where the “big bump” happened was consistent with where the accident occurred.
After speaking with Larios-Ramos about the accident, police described him as being “distraught and deceitful.” Larios-Ramos allegedly said all the damage to the vehicle was sustained before July 2. He also reportedly told officers that he did not remember being involved in an accident but did recall driving over a large bump. Police said Larios-Ramos denied hitting a pedestrian.
Story, meanwhile, is amid a lengthy road to recovery. A GoFundMe that was started shortly after the accident had raised more than $47,000 through nearly 350 contributors as of Thursday. The funds are being used to assist Story in recovery, as well as for transportation costs for Story’s family members who live out-of-state.
Larios-Ramos, who posted 10% of a $100,000 bond on July 5, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.