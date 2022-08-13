A man named as the suspect in a drive-by shooting and subsequent standoff in Norfolk last Saturday was formally charged this week with four felonies that could come with a lengthy prison sentence.
A four-count complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charges 22-year-old Nicholas Valbuena of Norfolk with unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
If Valbuena is convicted of each charge, he could face up to a 123-year prison sentence, with the two firearm charges accounting for a mandatory minimum of 8 years in prison and a maximum of 100. Valbuena is being held on a $250,000 bond, 10% of which must be posted to be released from jail.
The charges stem from an incident on the morning of Aug. 6 that started in the 900 block of South Third Street. According to an affidavit, a Norfolk man reported to police around 6:15 a.m. that he had been walking up to his residence on the sidewalk when a white Ford Fusion drove by.
The man who was walking toward his house said he recognized Valbuena as the driver of the Fusion. The resident said he had been dating Valbuena’s ex-girlfriend.
The Fusion reportedly drove toward the end of the block and made a U-turn at an intersection before driving against one-way traffic on Third Street. The vehicle stopped outside the residence and, according to the man who lived there, Valbuena started to yell at him over the current boyfriend’s treatment of the woman whom Valbuena previously dated.
The victim told police that Valbuena then shot at him as he entered the house, which at the time was occupied by three other people. Police said at least four bullet holes were located on the front of the victim’s residence, and three shell casings were found in the street.
Police later tracked down the Fusion parked in front of a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. According to previous Daily News reports, as officers approached the house, they saw Valbuena run inside. Officers tried to get Valbuena to come out of the residence, but he refused, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller.
Contact then was made with Valbuena's family members, whom Miller said were cooperative during an eventual standoff that lasted more than five hours.
Police used drones to try to contact Valbuena, who was determined to be in the attic. Valbuena apparently did not respond to officers’ several attempts at communicating with him throughout the standoff. Officers eventually cleared the main floor of the house around 1 p.m.
As police were clearing the main floor, there was a second exit out of the attic that officers were unaware of. Valbuena then exited the home through a window and allegedly took off running.
Police had established a perimeter around the house, Miller said, with law enforcement officers also from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol at the scene. Valbuena reportedly ran north, and officers watching the perimeter of the house saw him and pursued.
A Norfolk police officer and a Nebraska state trooper were able to take Valbuena into custody. Miller said nobody was injured in the incident.
County Judge Michael Long signed an order on Monday finding probable cause for the arrest and detention of Valbuena.
Valbuena’s initial court date has not yet been scheduled, but according to Long’s order, Valbuena must appear on Tuesday, Aug. 16, if he doesn’t post bond by that date. If Valbuena does bond out of jail before Tuesday, he must appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.