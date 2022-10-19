MADISON — A Norfolk man accused of trying to kill a woman at her residence earlier this month made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
Wayne Hackel, 36, appeared before Judge Michael Long in Madison County Court on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
Hackel, without an attorney on Tuesday, was advised by Long of the charges against him and the possible penalties he could face if convicted. The four felonies and one misdemeanor charge against Hackel carry a possible prison sentence of 2 to 107 years.
To convict a defendant of attempted first-degree murder, prosecutors must prove that a defendant took a substantial step intended to culminate in the commission of purposeful, deliberate and premeditated malice murder.
“A substantial step is not just thinking about killing someone or making some kind of unarticulated plan,” Long said.
The judge appointed the Madison County Public Defender’s Office to represent Hackel upon Hackel’s request.
Hackel was arrested on Oct. 10 after he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home, assaulted her and made repeated statements to police that he was going to kill her.
About 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue after a man called police saying he had just kicked in a window, according to an affidavit.
Officers found an apparently animated Hackel sitting on the front porch of the home. Carrying a bottle of liquor, police said, Hackel left the porch, set some of his personal items in the front yard and began explaining what had happened.
Hackel told officers that he had busted a window to his girlfriend’s home, entered the residence and assaulted the woman inside. Police said Hackel told them that what had happened was attempted murder. The affidavit states that a window on the front side of the house was broken.
The victim, meanwhile, had driven to the police station to get help. She told an officer that Hackel had broken into her home, assaulted her and placed his hands on her throat, making it difficult to breathe.
The woman also alleged that Hackel grabbed a pair of scissors and held them over her in a threatening manner, making statements that he knew how to use the scissors to hurt or kill the woman.
At the police station, Hackel made unsolicited statements after waiving his Miranda rights, including comments that he was going to kill the victim, police said.
The day after the alleged crimes, Judge Donna Taylor signed an order finding probable cause for Hackel’s arrest. Taylor set Hackel’s bond at $250,000, 10% of which is required for release.
Hackel is scheduled to appear in county court with an attorney next Tuesday. He remains housed at the Madison County Jail.