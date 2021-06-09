Summer Dayz kicked off last weekend with the Norfolk Farmers Market at Riverpoint Square.
Summer Dayz is the new name for the old and new events taking place in downtown Norfolk this summer.
“We knew we needed to come up with these events that either were going to be held like they always had been historically or were we going to change things up a bit? Well, COVID changes everything anyway,” said Amy Renter, president of the Downtown Norfolk Association and owner of Magnolias. “We had brainstorming meetings as a whole marketing group. These are people who are volunteering to jump on the marketing committee and share ideas and input.”
One idea that group came up with was to market all the different events each season together, Renter said. Thus, Summer Dayz was born.
“If we pool our resources and use all forms of media to collectively promote things happening in the downtown, it brings that much more visibility and awareness,” she said.
Summer Dayz will cover events in June, July and (in the future) May. This will be followed by Fall Fest for August, September and October. Fall Fest will include events such as Oktoberfest, Fork Fest and the Zombie Walk on Halloween, Renter said.
The goal of Summer Dayz is to take advantage of the good weather and bring people downtown, Renter said.
“You really want to bring eyeballs, foot traffic, commerce to the downtown and through the summer months, it’s the most opportune time because people want to get out and do things,” she said. “So we really needed to hit the ground running.”
Events this summer range from concerts with food and beer gardens, to sales and retail events to family games and movie nights.
“There’s a wide range of events that people have interest in,” Renter said. “And we know the more events we hold that bring attention to downtown businesses, whether they’re open or not during the event, that has to be helpful.”
Renter said the events aren’t just good for downtown businesses.
“Our downtown is the heart of our hometown. People love the hometown vibe,” she said. “It unifies the community when you come together for events and brings the hometown feel to our downtown.”
For anyone who wants to get involved, Renter said any downtown business owner or employee is welcome to join the association’s committees.
“The more you bring to the table, the more exciting and unified and organized the events can be,” she said.