It’s been more than a year since a racial slur was said during a Norfolk High School basketball game, and some students have said not much had changed.
While walking down the hallways or sitting in classrooms, some Norfolk High School students said they could still hear slurs and offensive language being said between groups of friends.
“They can say that they did stuff, but from my perspective it doesn't really seem that anything really changed afterward,” said Ashley, a Norfolk High School student who didn’t want her last name used.
Ashley, who is transgender, said she often hears students “talk behind her back.” She’s never had someone try to physically harm her or outright bully her to her face, but she said she overhears.
“It's more subtle, and they'll talk behind your back to their friends,” Ashley said. “Personally, that's been my experience. … I’ll have slurs said about me. I'll be deadnamed (called by her birth name). But it's very rarely in your face.”
Ashley said the staff from Norfolk High School are generally accepting. However, she said she remembers times when a student said something inappropriate or offensive and a teacher didn’t do anything.
“I definitely think they can be more proactive in stopping people from using slurs and such …” Ashley said. “Even when you might think you're just with your own little group, you shouldn't be saying that any time — in public or private.
“I've seen people drop the ‘F’ slur or the N-word, just out in the open and teachers ignore it, or staff will just ignore it. That's not the type of environment you want to foster in a public school.”
‘It really hurts’
Ashley is not the only student who has heard offensive language at Norfolk High.
Tanesha King, who will be a senior at Norfolk High, said she’s used to hearing “off-color” jokes in the hallways or in between classes.
According to King, an “off-color joke” is a statement that often associates someone with a stereotype.
“It really hurts to be in the classroom when that happens,” King said, “because we've got such a diverse and lovely space going. But when people do stuff like that, the lightest they get is a slap on the wrist. And it never really changes.”
Like Ashley, King alleges that she’s seen teachers ignore offensive language.
King said she’s also had friends try to report inappropriate or offensive language anonymously and it ended up “coming back to haunt them.”
“When students say the N-word or other slurs, people don't tend to report them because they know things won't be done. And it kind of makes you an outcast, because the anonymity when reporting these things is terrible. You get found out,” King said.
Erik Wilson, the Norfolk Public Schools director of student services and safety, said he is unaware of teachers ignoring inappropriate language. He also hadn’t heard of issues with the reporting process and anonymity.
Norfolk Public Schools implemented a new anonymous reporting program, “Safe2HelpNE” in January. According to a press release sent by the district at the beginning of the year, the app allows students to report bullying, suicide concerns, depression, sexting, stealing, threats, cutting, abuse, dating and domestic violence, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons or other types of dangerous situations that threaten their safety or the safety of others.
“I know our principals still continue to follow the consequences involved with the student code of conduct on that,” Wilson said. “And even within that, our goal with that (isn’t) just to suspend a kid or give them detention, but to help them understand that's not appropriate language. But it's not an overnight battle.”
A diverse school
Although some students think that more can be done to promote inclusion in the district, they also described Norfolk High School as a generally diverse and safe place.
According to the 2020-21 NPS annual report, around 63.4% of its students are White; 27.2% are Hispanic; 5.2% are biracial; 1.8% are American Indian; 1.6% are Black/African American; and less than 1% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
NPS also has a larger population of Hispanic students than the state average.
According to numbers reported by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), around 20% of the state’s student population is Hispanic.
“I feel like the school itself is very diverse,” said Gina Beltran, a Norfolk High student. “There are lots of different people with different backgrounds.”
However, Beltran said some aspects of Norfolk High School are more welcoming than others.
Beltran said she has been involved with many activities in Norfolk High School, ranging from sports to music to mock trials. And from her experience, some activities and clubs at Norfolk High School feel more welcoming than others toward diverse students.
“I feel like for sports, it just feels like it's intimidating because you're kind of like an outsider,” Beltran said. “The girls themselves don't treat you like that. But it's still there — you just feel it.”
NPS takes initiative
NPS took several steps to help combat issues like the three Norfolk High School students described, particularly after a racial slur was said at a basketball game.
The Nebraska School Activities Association investigated the incident in the spring of 2021 and ultimately found credence to the allegations that someone from the student section at a girls basketball game had directed a racial slur toward the opposing team.
Following the incident, NPS was put on probation for the rest of the year and was required to present a diversity, equity and inclusion plan to the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA). The plan included four main goals:
— Engage students, staff and community members to acquire the attitude and skills needed to function in a diverse nation.
— Get students, staff and the community to learn to respect differences.
— Provide and make available equitable opportunities for everyone within the district.
— Provide an environment where all feel welcomed and safe from harassment and discrimination.
“Obviously, our main goal is we want our students to feel welcomed, safe and valued in our district,” Wilson said.
NPS also created a diversity and inclusion committee following the racial slur incident, which includes staff, administrators and parents. Wilson and Jennifer Robinson, Norfolk Junior High principal, head the committee.
Wilson said the district conducted a survey in 2021 regarding diversity and inclusion in its schools. NPS also brought in diversity and inclusion speakers to help train its staff, and Wilson and Robinson attended seminars from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Wilson said NPS administrators continue to work with and attend Norfolk Area Diversity Council meetings. The diversity and equity committee plans on meeting again this fall to discuss the survey and more. And the district also plans on bringing in diversity and anti-bullying speakers for its students this year.
“We know that it's not perfect. We're not claiming to be perfect,” Wilson said. “We're trying to do the best we can to help students treat each other with the respect and kindness that we all deserve. It's going to take time working on.”