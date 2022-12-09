Hartington-Newcastle prepared for its one-act performance by blasting Beatles hits on a portable speaker.
The music choice wasn’t the only thing classic about the team: According to NSAA records, Hartington-Newcastle has won the championship in all but one of its state-qualifying years.
Hartington-Newcastle's team — which performed “Ug, the Caveman Musical,” about a group of cavemen who invent the first play in history — was highly aware of that legacy of success.
“I remember watching my sister and older kids perform at state,” said Dayton Sudbeck, who played the role of Arg. “It’s fun to come down and continue that tradition.”
Turner Dendinger, who played Bob, felt similarly: “Both my brothers were involved (in one-act) … my oldest brother won state all four years, and then my other brother won three out of the four years. So I was also kind of in that mix, and I have to keep the tradition going.”
When asked if they felt any pressure to maintain the school’s state-winning tradition, Lane Heimes and Carsen Hopping, who played the lead role Ug and the role of Chief Oolooki, respectively, both paused.
“I wouldn’t say pressure,” Hopping said.
“To an extent,” Heimes said, before laughing.
The team is well-versed in what it takes to win, too. When asked what he was looking forward to most about the day’s performance, Dendinger said “I just want us to perform well in our ensemble, to make good groups and to have good facial expressions the whole time.”
This was a more or less point-by-point recitation of one-act judging criteria.
The team attributes their history of success to director A.J. Johnson’s coaching.
“It’s gotta be right,” Heimes said of rehearsals. “(Johnson)’ll say, ‘One more time,’ and we’re gonna get it right. Even if it takes 10 more times, he’ll say, ‘One more time,’ we gotta get it right. It’s about perfecting what we know.”
“They put in a lot of work,” Johnson said of the team.
Going to state, he added, was “a nice reward for (the team), and it’s also a chance for them to go out there and perform one more time and to really show everybody what they’re about.”
Even with high performance expectations, the Hartington-Newcastle team never lost focus on enjoying the moment.
“I think being here, just getting to practice an extra week, getting to perform again, that’s exciting for the kids,” Johnson said. “They’re really excited to perform today.”
“It’s so fun,” Heimes said of participating in one-act. “We have a good coach, and we have a lot of kids out, as you can see. Our school’s had a lot of success, and it’s just fun to do.”
Hartington-Newcastle's practice paid off: The team won the state championship, and Heimes won the Class C2 award for best actor.
“We did everything that we wanted to do up there,” said Johnson of the state-winning performance. “It was great. I’m really proud of the kids.”
“It was amazing hearing the crowd,” Heimes said. In response to being chosen for the best actor award, Heimes said simply, “Four years of work, and it all paid off.”
Another area school, Stanton, also performed, putting on a rendition of “The Diviners” that took runner-up to Hartington-Newcastle.
The state one-act competition concludes Friday, Dec. 9, with Class B followed by Class A.