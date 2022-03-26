“The Sandlot” is not about baseball.
Sure, baseball plays a part in the movie. But the movie is actually about stories.
“The Sandlot” has many stories, myths and legends packed into its hour and 40 minutes. The movie is a story within a story. It starts with our main character — Scotty Smalls — who tells us a childhood story. In the end, we’re brought back to the present-day Smalls.
One of the first stories told in “The Sandlot” is the story of the character Squints. Squints, who is a 12-year-old boy, is obsessed with a lifeguard at the swimming pool. One hot day when all the boys are at the pool, Squints decides to finally make his move by jumping into the deep end.
Although he almost dies, Squints gets what he always dreamed of — a kiss from the lifeguard. The story of Squints sets the theme for the rest of the movie despite how cringey the scene is. Each story that is told has its purpose by showing the audience that sometimes risks have to be taken.
Another story told within “The Sandlot” is when the boys all go to a fair. The group goes on a ride after chewing tobacco and they all end up getting sick. This scene is important in the movie because it shows that sometimes taking risks can have negative effects and that’s OK.
“The Sandlot,” directed by David Mickey Evans, is an example of great storytelling. And like every story, there has to be conflict. The main conflict in the movie lies within the legend of “The Beast.”
Toward the beginning of the movie, Squints tells the story of The Beast. The creature used to be a dog until it consumed a pile of flesh. Now, it is a large, scary gorilla-dog that resides in a backyard behind a baseball field. It also eats kids — apparently.
The movie does a great job of showing how “scary” the beast is. The special effects, although humorous today, show glances of its giant paws. The audience rarely sees the beast in its entirety at the beginning, which only strengthens the mystery and fear behind the legend.
In reality, The Beast is just a large dog.
If the boys would have taken a closer look, they probably could have figured that out. Instead, they spend a chunk of time frantically trying to evade The Beast as they attempt to get a baseball back.
The legend of The Beast is a representation of childhood. It’s the classic monster under the bed story. Or the scary story around the fire trope. As kids, we all were afraid of something.
But how the kids react to The Beast is not just a lesson to children — but adults as well. While children are more impressionable and are more likely to believe myths and legends, adults can be vulnerable to these stories as well.
It’s easy to believe something that one simply hears but never sees.
“The Sandlot” was released almost 30 years ago, but it’s still a timeless movie. Quotes from the film are still spoken today, such as “You’re killing me, Smalls.”
People would still watch it even if baseball were to end today. And not just for the famous quotes or bad special effects, but also for the themes that people can relate to even to this day.
So if you’re in the mood to watch a baseball movie that’s not about baseball, watch “The Sandlot.”