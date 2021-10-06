Nebraska Created is moving downtown.
The seasonal store that for 12 years has been selling crafts, foods, books, lotions and other items made by Nebraskans will have a new home this season at 412 Norfolk Ave.
Plus it will be opening a month earlier than it has in the past, said Bonita Lederer, who has operated the store for 10 of its 12 years. The Pierce woman plans to open the store on Friday, Oct. 15, as opposed to mid-November.
The change came about after Lederer was unable to come to a satisfactory arrangement with the new owners of the Sunset Plaza, which is where the store had been located. Brookwood Capital Advisors, a retail and redevelopment group that has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, recently bought the Sunset Plaza from Wells Fargo. The bank had acquired it when the previous owners filed bankruptcy.
Lederer said she’s pleased to have found a new location and happy to be downtown because there is so much activity there, due in part to the efforts of a number of organizations that are promoting the area.
“Downtown has events and marketing and the traffic,” she said. “There are a lot of things happening downtown.”
The building she leased, which belongs to Justin Webb, recently received a new roof and is ready for vendors to bring in and set up their merchandise. That’s a relief for Lederer, who didn’t want to disappoint the people who look forward to selling their handmade products in the store. Normally, around 40 artists and craftspeople sell their wares in her store.
“It gives people the opportunity to show off what they create and make money,” she said. “It’s exciting to see Northeast Nebraskans support the store.”
She’s also happy she can continue to provide Nebraska-made items to people who want to support Nebraska artists.
Lederer is an artist herself, which is how she became involved in the business. Twelve years ago, she sold child car seat covers and baby blankets in the store. When the owner, Sharon Walde, decided to retire, Lederer took over the project.
“It’s a unique store,” she said.