The deadline to collect signatures for the widely circulated Support Our Schools petition aimed at allowing Nebraska voters to decide the fate of an education tax credit law is approaching, and a grassroots effort to remove names and clarify misconceptions stemming from that petition recently made a stop in Norfolk.
Legislative Bill 753 — the Opportunity Scholarships Act — provides individuals and corporations with tax credits for financial contributions to qualified private and parochial schools. The law triggered the Support Our Schools petition drive by a group that said the law would hurt public school funding and would be exclusive to wealthy individuals.
Petition organizers need to collect the signatures of 5% of all registered voters in the state as well as 5% of voters in 38 counties and submit them to the secretary of state’s office by Wednesday, Aug. 30.
But proponents of the law, like Keep Kids First Nebraska, argue how the law would allow low-income families the opportunity to send their children to more esteemed schools.
Valeria Gurr of Nevada, a senior fellow with the American Federation for Children who specializes in Hispanic studies, detailed her efforts in Norfolk from the past few days on behalf of Keep Kids First that was aimed at correcting misinformation she said was shared by Support Our Schools petitioners.
Gurr, who is originally from Chile, said she spoke with numerous business owners in Norfolk who were “very interested” in the issues surrounding LB 753.
“Nobody told me no. Not one business told me they weren’t interested in providing information to the community. They thought it was a good thing,” she said.
Gurr, a self-proclaimed tax credit expert, discovered the controversy surrounding LB 753 and decided to come to Nebraska and help educate communities on the success rates of people of color who attended private schools because of programs like LB 753. She has been in the state for about a month.
“The only way to break generational poverty is to access opportunities and to access education. That’s the only way to exit the circumstances you were born into,” she said, sharing how she grew up in poverty and was able to attend a private school because of programs like that of LB 753.
And after 11 years of schooling, she is slated to receive her Ph.D. in public policy in December.
She also accused Support Our Schools of not thoroughly explaining the tax credit issue nor reading the petition to signees, contributing to a spread of misinformation in Hispanic communities that are most vulnerable because of language barriers.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who helped pen the education tax credit, echoed similar accusations during the Madison County GOP monthly luncheon on Aug. 16.
Opponents of LB 753, including Support Our Schools, said the diversion of millions in tax dollars from the state general fund to private schools would hurt public education and “other essential public services.”
“(Support Our Schools) will continue to present the facts and arguments for why Nebraskans should sign the petition to let voters decide on this important issue. … Thousands of Nebraska parents, teachers and other supporters have been gathering signatures throughout the state all summer to put this issue on the ballot (for the 2024 general election). We respect our supporters for their hard work, honesty and commitment to involvement in their community and our democracy,” said Jenni Benson, a board member at Support Our Schools, recently told the Daily News.
A statement on the group’s website added that “in Nebraska, nine in 10 students attend our public schools. Voucher tax schemes like LB 753 funnel money away from our already underfunded public schools and children and give tax dollars to private schools, including those that discriminate against children and their families.”
But Gurr said the money to send eligible students to private schools does not stem from dollars allocated to public schools.
While researching school choice laws, she discovered how Hispanic students in Nebraska attending private schools have a roughly four-point ACT score advantage over Hispanics in public schools, based on data from 2022.
“Parents want their kids feel safe, that they’re loved, that they’re valued, that they’re growing and they’re learning. … They should have access to options because the most important thing is the well-being of a child,” she said as a result of her research efforts.
A part of Keep Kids First’s cause is to aid individuals in removing their name from the SOS petition, with details that may be found at keepkidsfirstnebraska.com.