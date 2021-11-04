The State of Nebraska saw unprecedented revenue growth in 2021, but where the money will be spent remains unknown.
Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said during a webinar that the state had a 14.7% increase in revenue in 2021 over the prior year. The average is around 4.5%.
“That gives you a range of $350 (million) to $500 million dollars of what I would call extraordinary income,” Stinner said. “Now what do we do with that extraordinary income?”
The increase in revenue has helped the Legislature implement property tax relief and other tax relief while also helping to build up the state’s “rainy day” fund, Stinner said.
“So, we checked a lot of boxes in the last session, we got a lot of stuff done,” he said. “There were some economic development initiatives, some education initiatives, those type of things that we took care of.”
The CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act have had a huge impact on the state, helping to spur the revenue increase, although it’s not clear how much of the revenue increase came from the federal funding, Stinner said.
Stinner said how general funds and remaining federal funds will be used is still to be determined, though.
“We will probably have some deficit requests that we will have to deal with from agencies,” he said. “I think everyone understands the administration has increased salaries and wages to attract and retain people.”
Stinner said he’d like to see funds disbursed through one-time payments to new programs.
“I’m looking more toward one-time distributions into programs that can use them over a period of time. I’d say that with ARPA funds, there is technology, there is broadband, there is a whole bunch of things (that could work as a one-time investment).”
The long-term impact of salary increases also has to be considered, Stinner said.
“I know the Federal Reserve is talking about transitory inflation, but when you’re talking about wages and when you bring the wage base up, you’re not going to reduce that wage base when inflation actually becomes transitory,” he said. “That is a permanent increase.”
One issue looming over the Legislature is the possibility of building a new prison. The current prison was renovated in the 1980s, and its useful life is expected to end in 2030, Stinner said. Additionally, the state department of corrections is having a hard time staffing its current facilities.
“Do you want to throw $240 million at a renovated prison that’s 150 years old? Or do you want to build something new that basically, they’re telling me, is more efficient, will take less manpower, somewhere else?” he said. “That’s the decision that you have.”
Stinner said it’s easier to deal with a surplus of funds rather than a shortage, but he predicts the next session of the Legislature will still be a busy one.
“It’s going to be an interesting session. ARPA’s going to take a lot of air out of the room,” he said. “We’re going to be as responsive and responsible as we possibly can with those dollars and the excess dollars in the general fund.”