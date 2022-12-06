State one-acts return to Norfolk this week

From the outside, it’s easy to overlook the “traveling” aspect of traveling play productions, but for one-act teams — high school theater performances that max out at 30 minutes in length and compete against other plays — intense logistical planning is all part of the fun.
For a single one-act team to travel, the members must construct a set that is not only safe, multi-layered and visually impressive (competitions award technical teams for set, lighting, sound and other elements of design, according to the official Nebraska School Activities Association scoring rubric), but also portable.
A one-act set must fill a stage and be able to be broken down into small enough pieces that members of the team can carry it into the theater and reconstruct it within a 30-minute setup and breakdown period. That’s 30 minutes total, according to the NSAA one-act rulebook, so teams have 15 minutes to put up a set and 15 to take it down, or they risk disqualification.
“In the same way that we time our show and make sure that it’s running under 30 minutes, we time our load-in and load-out,” said Nina Buck, Norfolk High’s one-act coach. “The first day it took us probably an hour, and then you panic, and you go back to the drawing board ... and the next day it’s shorter ... and now, yesterday, we were under four minutes, and the whole team cheered.”
This set building doesn’t happen in isolation. Students have to construct a set onstage in the same 15 minutes the preceding team takes its set down.
“It’s fascinating to watch the load-in,” Buck said. “The school buses come in, the trailers come in, teams unload their sets into the scene shop quickly, and then one team comes into the scene shop while another team is parking and another team is loading on stage. It’s remarkable. And it works year after year.”
And logistics only get more complex at an event like this week’s state championships, hosted at Norfolk High, where 36 separate teams will compete in the space of three days.
Like state football and basketball, teams travel from across the state for championship one-act competitions. State qualifier Potter-Dix High School, for instance, will have to make the six-hour trek to Norfolk in time to perform at 10:45 a.m.
For the competition hosts, there is housing and reimbursement for judges to consider, as well as space concerns when the play competition shares the building with an in-session high school. Each of a day’s 12 teams need a dedicated space to unpack, change into costumes and makeup, warm up and rehearse far enough away from other teams and the host school’s classes to not disturb them.
“Fortunately for me I have a team,” Buck said, referring to infrastructure and support provided by the school, her assistant and tech directors, previous coaches and the one-act team as a whole, “but nonetheless it is definitely a game of managing all those pieces. That’s the biggest challenge, managing all those moving parts.”
Taryn Retzlaff, former Norfolk one-act coach and current assistant director with the NSAA, agreed, stating that “state play production in Norfolk runs like a well-oiled machine. This is the 10th year of having state in Norfolk and each year it just gets better and better. There are many moving parts to making state happen, and everyone comes together to host a great three days of theater for our state.”
Still, despite the behind-the-scenes complexity of running a state competition, excitement for this week’s championship is high. Several area schools qualified for the state competition: Wisner-Pilger, Hartington-Newcastle, Stanton, Wausa, Chambers, Wynot and Pope John Central Catholic all will be competing.
Buck expressed gratitude toward everyone involved in the process of bringing this year’s one-act season to life. “It’s a giant, massive team effort,” she said. “And I think that is what is most beautiful for most of us who are coaches: You have this idea, and then the team creates a work of art. I want to make sure there’s a shoutout to that. It's a huge team undertaking and I think that is what is compelling for the students, too, and anyone who witnesses it.”
Norfolk faces off against Lincoln East, North Platte, Malcolm, Fremont and longtime rival Gretna at the state championship Friday, Dec. 9. Norfolk, which has not won a state championship since 1997, has placed as runner-up to Gretna at state competition two of the past four years. Gretna has taken first at the state championship every year since 2009 and, in its state-qualifying years, has not placed below third since 1985.
The team had been coached for the entirety of that time period by Carole Carraher, who retired this year, according to Gretna’s student paper.
English teacher Brooke Berube has taken the helm of Gretna’s one-act team, bringing a second-place district finish that nevertheless qualifies the team to compete in the state championships.
With Gretna’s team under new management, Norfolk may have an opportunity to shatter the Dragons’ winning streak.