State auditor’s report on NFAT answers questions; leaves others

With the release of the long-awaited report from state auditor Mike Foley on North Fork Area Transit, many of the questions Norfolkans have been asking for months were answered, and at least in that document, it seems that all signs with regard to any financial improprieties point to former general manager Jeffrey Stewart.
Stewart is being housed in the Madison County Jail, having been extradited from Texas following his arrest at the Mexico border by federal authorities last month. The arrest followed seven months of speculation by law enforcement officials as to when and how they might apprehend Stewart. During that time, auditors were methodically turning over every stone on their quest to discover what really happened at NFAT.
Here are some of the previously unknown details on Stewart’s alleged fraud that the report exposed.
— Officials with the state auditor’s office decided to conduct a full audit on NFAT after a preliminary audit in April 2022 showed a discrepancy of more than $40,000 for that month alone. These discrepancies seem to detail falsified payroll records and unauthorized expenditures during Stewart's first months as general manager of NFAT.
— Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, NFAT showed revenue from different sources of just over $4.3 million, against expenses of over $4.6 million. As of Dec. 31, 2022, records show that NFAT had been operating out of three bank accounts. Two of these accounts had $0 balances while one of the accounts was overdrawn by more than $17,000 at the time of the auditor's analysis. There was also an unidentified deposit of $27,500 that auditors were unable to determine the source of.
— The audit revealed almost $220,000 in falsified payroll expenses for seven NFAT employees, including Stewart and assistant general manager Ignacio Gonzalez. Stewart’s erroneous payroll reports accounted for more than $69,000 of this amount.
— The report shows that during late July 2022, Stewart and his family vacationed in Florida at Disney World and Sea World. It appears that a vast majority of the costs of that vacation were covered through unauthorized charges by Stewart using NFAT credit cards and other transit financial resources. The total amount of the unauthorized charges is more than $34,000 for the five-day trip. The auditor’s report contained photos from social media of Stewart and his family while in Florida. Stewart, while in Florida, submitted timesheets to be paid while he was vacationing.
— The audit also shows that during 2022, Stewart spent 134.65 hours in casinos spread across 28 separate visits. Stewart was photographed entering and leaving the casinos and is shown using his NFAT-issued vehicle while on the trips.
— According to auditors, Stewart would routinely use NFAT financial resources to make unauthorized money transfers using Zelle or directly to non-NFAT bank accounts. It appears that Stewart also would write checks to pay vendor bills, submit those checks for reimbursement from the state and then never actually send the checks, thereby creating an overage in the NFAT bank balances, which he then would use for his own purposes.
— Of the 90 available drivers listed by NFAT, only 29 were licensed as authorized drivers. One of the drivers had two previous DUI convictions, which would have disqualified the driver from being able to drive for a transit organization.
During 2022, NFAT received more than $3.6 million in payments from the State of Nebraska, Madison County and the City of Norfolk. According to auditors, these proceeds, along with ride fare proceeds and local matching funds, should have come close to being enough to cover the actual operating expenses of the transit organization.
In addition to alleged financial misappropriation or theft, the auditor’s office also discovered many instances of unreasonable to unlawful working hours for NFAT employees. Stewart’s signature appears on all of the falsified or unlawful timesheets.
With all of the information provided in the report, there are still a number of questions that remain unanswered. Stewart, who has maintained his innocence since first being implicated in the theft in December, has alleged that others at NFAT were responsible for many of the financial improprieties, and he also has suggested improper behavior by board members. The auditor’s report details no activity of this type, with the exception of the falsified employee payroll records, which conceivably could have been the work of Stewart himself.
The report also does not disclose the specific dollar amount or financial impact of Stewart’s alleged crimes, although that information will likely be documented by prosecutors while Stewart's case works its way through the judicial process.
Even with the disclosure of this new information, many are continuing to ask perhaps one of the most critical questions of all: How could this all have happened?
From day one in his new role, it appears that Stewart, who had never worked as a transit general manager before, had unchecked use of all of NFAT’s financial resources with little oversight. NFAT board members, while stating that there were financial protocols in place to prevent such behavior, have still not been able to explain why there was no verification of Stewart’s activities or financial reporting.
The Daily News was also able to determine that Stewart had previously been in trouble for issuing bad checks several years before his coming to Norfolk, although those charges were dropped after he made restitution to the victim in that case.
In a statement issued on Monday, NFAT said the audit reveals what it expected and that it acted appropriately upon learning of Stewart’s alleged theft.
“After discovering Mr. Stewart’s alleged activities, the board immediately suspended him, hired a local CPA firm to oversee and provide all accounting functions, added seven new board members including a CPA and did a thorough internal evaluation of all financial protocols.”
The statement goes on to say that NFAT welcomes the release of the audit information to the public saying it would shed light on what took place at NFAT under Stewart’s direction.
“Due to the generosity of our community, North Fork Area Transit has been able to recover and return service to those who need us most. Our organization will continue to move forward with the goal of providing excellent public transit to all,” the statement concludes.
The NFAT statement does not address the specifics of any protocols in place during Stewart’s tenure that could have prevented the theft, although board officials have said that there were financial oversight measures in place, but that they were erroneously manipulated by Stewart.
NFAT officials have said that they are searching for their next general manager, although the specifics of that search have not been disclosed.
Stewart is being held on a $500,000 bond in the county jail in Madison as he awaits the disposition of the criminal case against him. To date, two Madison county judges have denied Stewart’s request for a lowered bond. He is being represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.