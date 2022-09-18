Many people have been introduced to Vincent van Gogh through Don McLean’s song, “Vincent,” which still is played on radio stations despite being from the early 1970s.
Although I knew as a boy when the song was popular that it was about Vincent van Gogh, I didn’t listen to the words closely until I was in junior high school. A nun at the Catholic school I attended had us listen to the song while viewing van Gogh’s painting, “The Starry Night,” while in art class.
She loved van Gogh’s work and art. How do I know? She had us start several art classes that semester listening to the song and viewing the painting after a brief prayer.
While I thought “The Starry Night” painting was impressive along with some of his other paintings, I was more impressed with McLean’s interpretation of “The Starry Night.” Not having viewed enough paintings in seventh grade to appreciate what messages van Gogh was trying to convey and how he did it, I had to trust it was good.
Recently, the public had a chance to view “Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Dutch painter’s most well-known works were shown, many of them in 3-D projections that included music and nearly continuous moving slides on four gigantic walls along the ceiling and floor.
The exhibit was divided into three spaces, starting with images of van Gogh paintings set against excerpts from letters to his brother. Many of them included inspirational quotes, such as, “I always think that what we need is sunshine and fine weather and blue air as the most dependable remedy.”
Aspiring first to be a preacher, then being an unsuccessful art dealer, van Gogh eventually became an artist himself. One of the great things about his work is how he captures the beauty of nature and the land.
In many of the quotes, it seems as though van Gogh always felt he was missing something. In one of the letters to his brother, he wrote, “To succeed, to have lasting prosperity, one must have a temperament different from mine. I’ll never do what I could have and ought to have wanted and pursued. ... While I clearly sense the value and originality and superiority of Delacroix, of Millet, for example, then I make a point of telling myself, yes, I am something. I can do something.”
Van Gogh killed himself and died almost penniless, unaware how some 150 years after his death, people would still be talking about his paintings and life. In recent years, however, some have stated he was actually murdered. The exhibit did not address this.
Instead, it reflected on the emptiness and complexity that van Gogh seemed to feel regularly. In one part of a letter, for example, he comes across as simple, ordinary and cheerful. In another letter, he is frustrated and alone, trying to get out complex thoughts. To me, the paintings also reflected those feelings.
Assuming his work from the Netherlands was most of his rural work and his urban settings were from Paris, it seems that van Gogh found more happiness in the Netherlands.
The highlight of the exhibit was the final 30,000-square-foot exhibition. There were a series of projections and animation in continuous motion like nothing I had seen. It lasted about 20 minutes. It featured about 300 of his paintings. One critic called it like “being inside a painting.” I agree. It was amazing.
And despite all the constant movement, it also felt calming after a bit. Van Gogh’s style was so distinctive. It made one feel reassurance after a few minutes of seeing a painting like “The Starry Night” and others broken down, then flying across the room or emerging into a room full of daisies.
In van Gogh’s letters and his paintings — no matter the joys or sorrows he was experiencing — his style always carried through.