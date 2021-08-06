Roosters crowed and pigs snorted, but the stars of the show were silent.
The 4-H Rabbit Show was held at the Stanton County Fair Thursday afternoon.
The show gave participants the chance to show their knowledge about their furry friends.
“You’re looking at how well they carry it to the table, do they handle it properly and do they use all the correct terms,” said Judge Nancy Woeppel.
In addition, Woeppel said she takes a look at each rabbit’s traits, such as fur, overall condition and specifics for each breed.
Finally, there’s the showmanship element. The participants have to be able to look Woeppel in the eyes and speak up when she quizzes them, she said.
The winner of the showmanship competition was Aryana Wurdinger and her rabbit, Bugs.
Wurdinger said she’s been showing rabbits on and off for about five or six years.
“It’s a lot to remember because we don’t show rabbits all the time,” she said.
Showing animals in general is nothing new for her though, she said.
“My pigs are right here. I got my horse, and I’ve got my dairy calf,” she said.
Wurdinger said horses are her favorite to show, but rabbits have one quality the others can’t compete with.
“They’re fluffy,” she said.
It had been a long day for Wurdinger, as she got to the fair at 6 a.m. to get ready for animal shows. But while it’s tiring, she said it’s her favorite part of the fair.
“I like showing my animals the most,” she said. “I think that’s what the fair should be based on, showing the animals and all the kids.”
And that’s been the focus of the fair since childhood for Stanton FFA adviser Morgan Schwartz, she said.
“I’m from Stanton, so I guess I grew up at the Stanton County Fair,” she said.
Schwartz said she thinks the animal shows are a great way for kids to show off their hard work.
“I just think they put so much work into it throughout the year, and they get to come here to show it off,” she said.
Showing animals also can be expensive, and Schwartz said she is grateful to businesses and community members whose donations help kids participate.
The Stanton County Fair is one of the smaller in the area, but there are still plenty of reasons to come, Schwartz said.
“We’re a very small fair, but I think we have a lot to offer,” she said.
The Stanton County Fair goes until Sunday. One of the main events, the Demo Derby, starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday afternoon will have kids’ events from noon to 5 p.m.