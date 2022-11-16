STANTON — In a roughly hourlong meeting Tuesday night that at times saw heated conversation, Stanton-area officials discussed the community’s need to attract more volunteers to its fire and rescue department.
The discussion, which was requested by Stanton County commissioners in October, was aimed at finding a solution to the struggles the fire department encounters with adding volunteers who can respond to emergency calls. Fire officials have said it’s a problem that is widespread within rural fire and rescue departments across the state.
Tuesday’s meeting included the Stanton City Council, the mayor, county commissioners, several members of the fire department and a few residents of the area.
The fire department has held meetings about how to recruit new members, but there aren’t enough young people — those in their 20s and 30s — willing to volunteer, Stanton Fire Chief Kory Krutz has said.
The difficulty in attracting volunteers was attributed in part by Krutz to the number of hours a person has to train before becoming a certified EMT; certification usually requires 120 to 150 hours of classes and training over the course of about a year.
But while becoming an EMT requires a sizable time commitment, Krutz said, people don’t have to pay for any of the training. Officials agreed Tuesday that increased advertising specifically noting the provision of free training would be beneficial to grabbing people’s attention.
Krutz said there also had been wider discussion among fire officials statewide about reducing the number of hours required to become a certified EMT.
Further, officials concurred with the proposal from a volunteer to issue a joint request from county commissioners, the city council and fire department asking people to join the department. The goal of the joint request would be to illustrate each entity’s commitment to ensure Stanton-area residents have adequate rescue responses.
One idea discussed at length — a previous proposition from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger — was the possibility of allowing Stanton County sheriff’s deputies who are certified EMTs to be on the rescue roster without being members of the department.
An issue with that idea, though, is that the state requires people who respond to emergency calls to be members of the department. Additionally, such EMTs would have to obtain a sponsor, be voted onto the department by other members and gain approval from the city council to become a member, Krutz said.
Commissioner Doug Huttmann called the topic of sheriff’s deputies possibly assisting the fire department with responding to rescue calls “the white elephant in the room.”
Unger, who spent 26 years with the fire department before he was voted out in 2018, has been at odds with the department since his exodus, in part because of disagreements about reimbursements and leadership roles.
Unger has said that he and multiple deputies within the sheriff’s office have expressed a willingness to help respond to rescue calls when volunteers aren’t available. But deputies, like the sheriff himself, have said they do not want to be part of the department. Krutz previously said that deputies believed being on the fire department would conflict with their full-time jobs.
Huttmann said he spoke with Unger before Tuesday’s meeting, and the sheriff said a deputy affirmed that he did not want to be an EMT for the fire and rescue department.
“I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know that,” Huttmann said. “I can’t solve that. If I don’t know the problem, I can’t help with the solution. … I don’t want to poke anybody in the chest or step on anybody’s toes; that’s not what I’m here for. If I can help in any which way, I want to.”
Travis Beel, the fire department’s president, said a solution would be for Huttmann to talk to county employees about joining the department. Huttmann said the response from county employees is, “If our boss isn’t joining, then we aren’t joining.”
One community member expressed her gratitude for the sacrifices the volunteers make in taking time out of their personal lives to respond to rescue calls and fires. But the woman said it saddens her heart to see and hear the animosity between current and past members of the fire department.
“All I’m asking is for everyone to work together and put personal feelings aside during these emergencies,” she said. “... All I’m asking is that you let some of these people step in and help you in those times you can’t make it. I’m worried about my parents. I’m worried about my friends.”
Multiple fire department members said they aren’t refusing county employees’ help, and, instead, county employees have been unwilling to join the fire department and only want to be on the department’s roster and help when needed, which would not abide by state regulations.
Beel said he had spoken to Unger about rejoining the department, that Unger had been offered the opportunity to rejoin. But the sheriff told Beel he never wants to be on the department again.
“And you say, ‘Well they won’t join if the boss can’t join,’ ” Beel told Huttmann. “What do you want us to do? Bend the rules just so one person can join so the others can join? We’re still doing our jobs the best we can.”
Beel was asked about a statement he had made in the past about refusing to drive an ambulance if Unger was in the back. Beel said while he wouldn’t want to be in the same ambulance as Unger, he would still transport a patient in a life-or-death situation, regardless of Unger’s presence.
But the bottom line, Beel said, is that Unger had been offered to be on the department numerous times by multiple individuals but refused.
Huttmann said he would talk to deputies and other county employees about their willingness or lack thereof with regard to joining the fire department.
Councilwoman Nan Hetzler said focus needs to be on enticing people to be volunteers, not on rehashing past controversies. It takes “a special type of person” to be a volunteer firefighter or EMT, Hetzler said, so it’s important to find more than one solution to help the department out.
Huttmann said he had checked statistics pertaining to Stanton’s emergency responses since Oct. 1, and the department had responded to about 80% of its rescue calls, something he said he’s appreciative of.
Commissioner Dennis Kment said nobody was relishing Tuesday’s meeting, but it was important to have a discussion.
“I don’t want to have any animosity between the county and the city,” he said, “because we’re in this together.”