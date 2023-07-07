The country needs the scrap iron more than the city needs a standpipe that doesn’t work.
That was the sentiment in 1942 when the city council gave the city’s old standpipe to the American Legion. The Legion, in turn, was going to have it taken down so it could be made into bombs “to shower on cities in Japan and Germany.”
I was reminded of the standpipe story when I recently reread James Kimble’s book, “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II.” Scrap metal was needed to recycle into weapons of war, including airplanes, tanks, bombs and much more. Henry Doorly, publisher of the Omaha World-Herald and namesake of Omaha’s zoo, led Nebraska’s campaign that became a model for the nationwide effort, leading to the collection of thousands of pounds of scrap metal.
Kimble is a Norfolk native whose parents, Lowell and Diane, live not far from the site of the standpipe, a hill near the corner of 10th and Elm streets. In 1890, when the standpipe was built, the hill was the highest point in the city. At one time, what came to be known as Standpipe Hill was a popular spot for sledding, even though railroad tracks ran along the bottom, making it a dangerous spot. In fact, I’ve read of one accident that occurred there resulting in a child’s death, but more on that another time.
The standpipe was constructed of 20 five-foot sections of “boiler iron” between five-eighth and three-eighth of an inch in thickness. The 110-foot-tall structure could hold 1 million gallons of water. Interestingly enough, in June 1897, the water level in the tank dropped dramatically, causing officials concern since there wasn’t enough water left in to put out a significant fire, if one occurred. Officials blamed the drop on “lawn hydrants.” Evidently, the summer of 1897 was dry and people wanted nice lawns, even if it meant running the tank dry. To make sure people complied with lawn-watering rules, a “special investigator” was appointed to keep an eye on lawn hydrants. If he found someone watering the lawn at a time when watering wasn’t allowed, the inspector could shut off the water and fine the lawbreaker $1. During one evening inspection, he found 16 hydrants open and, at three places, the water was running without a nozzle on the hoses.
By the summer of 1942, when the call for scrap metal resounded, the standpipe was no longer in use. During his annual report, water commissioner J.R. Carter said the tank could hold only 30,000 gallons — “enough to last the town about 15 minutes.” Because it had no top, the tank was full of debris and in need of paint, both inside and outside. The standpipe was no longer needed because the city was able to pump water into the main lines.
So the 30-ton standpipe became part of Norfolk’s half-block long pile of scrap metal and rubber. Norfolk Hide and Metal Co. (now Norfolk Iron & Metal), bought the scrap for $22 per ton for rubber and $8 per ton for metal. It eventually found its way into the weapons needed to win the war.
The water tower on North 25th Street is supposed to come down sometime this summer. Hopefully, it will be recycled into something other than weapons.