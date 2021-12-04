HUMPHREY — Don’t tell Allison Weidner dreams don’t come true because she’s living hers.
The daughter of Dan and Cathy Weidner of Humphrey is playing basketball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers — and that’s all she’s ever wanted.
“I can’t even describe it, the relationship I have on the team. It’s a big family to me. I wouldn’t trade this opportunity, I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. I’ve enjoyed it so much, it’s definitely a dream come true,” she said.
The freshman has gone from playing Class D2 high school basketball at St. Francis to Division I Big Ten basketball, and is doing quite well, adjusting to college life, big-time basketball and being away from her family for the first time.
“I’ve learned a lot, like I can’t even explain how much I’ve learned, especially defensively” she said. “In college it’s a lot more intense. There’s a 30-second shot clock, so you want to try and defend as long as you can, try to keep the ball in front of you; even off-the-ball defense is way more intense. To get a stop, to hold a team to a shot clock violation is really a big focus, and everyone takes pride in their defense.”
Weidner said playing under St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth prepared her for the rigors of college ball.
“With Coach Bry, we run the floor a lot in high school. I wasn’t really affected by the change of pace of the game because in college it’s very high-paced as well, and so I think that really helped me a lot with the transition. Even at Nebraska, I bring that because I can push the ball and get a paint touch, create a shot down low or kick it out and get a shot outside just by collapsing the defense, so I think carrying that over from high school to college was a big deal, and that started with Coach Bry for sure,” she said.
The Cornhuskers are playing their nonconference schedule now and just spent the Thanksgiving holiday in San Diego, where they won The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Weidner is fitting right in as she learns on the job.
“Coach (Amy) Williams said we play every game like we’re competing for a Big Ten championship, and we don’t lower our standards for anyone. We want to be the best team we can be every time we step on the floor, and know that these teams prepare as much as we do,” she said.
Weidner did have her welcome to the big time moment her first practice.
“I think my first practice at Nebraska, I was doing a close-out and my teammate put her butt into me and knocked me on my butt so fast. It was the first play, the first practice I got knocked on my butt, and I was like, ‘Oh welcome to Big Ten Division I basketball,’ ” she said.
Going off and living on your own for the first time is a big change in anyone’s life, but add playing sports, and the adjustment is even bigger.
“I didn’t think it would affect me that much, but when games weren’t going on, and I was away from my family, I definitely missed them a lot, especially having a niece and nephew, I just want to cherish those moments with them, so just not being around my family was more of an adjustment than I thought it would be. But now that they’re coming to games, I get to see them more often, but not being able to go home because of the commitment of practice and weights and all sorts of meetings with sports psychologists, weight training meetings without even lifting weights — sometimes we just have meetings — and all that stuff, it’s definitely a lot to handle on top of classes. So I don’t really have a lot of free time in general, so that was a big adjustment, just time management,” she said.
After games she gets to catch up with her family.
“I try to stay as long as security will let us,” she said. “Sometimes my brother will bring my niece and nephew, and I get to hold them and spend time with them. I definitely try to squeeze in as much time as possible, and sometimes I’ll go out to eat with them.”
She rooms with fellow freshman basketball player Alexis Markowski; redshirt teammate Tatiana Popa; and Canadian gymnast Emma Spence.
Her typical day is packed from morning to night and would make most of us redefine how we think of busy.
Weidner’s day starts when she wakes up at 7:30 a.m. and after breakfast in her dorm she heads to classes.
She has a meeting every Monday with her academic adviser to make sure she is handling her course load.
Weidner also meets with a sports psychologist, who makes sure there are no issues for her outside of basketball and school, along with her confidence and how her relationships are doing.
Lunch is at the training table, followed by lifting weights, practice, dinner at the training table and then back to her dorm for homework and sleep, so the process can start all over again the next day.
“Just knowing your schedule is a big thing, knowing which days are weights, sometimes we practice at Pinnacle Bank (Arena), some days we practice in (Bob) Devaney (Sports Center), so knowing when practice is, where practice is, and if we have a team meeting before practice I have to leave early, so it’s more being on-the-ball type of stuff,” she said.
Her course load is the required 13 hours per semester, and she is able to do that with three classes, an introduction to athletic training course, which she may pursue as a major, a five-hour math class, and a media class because she also is considering majoring in sports media.
“I enjoy them all, and my professors are very flexible and realize I have a lot going on, and they’re easy to work with,” she said.
The coaching staff, she said, also takes an interest in the players beyond what they do on the court and check in with her to make sure she is adjusting to her new surroundings.
“The coaches go beyond basketball, they definitely care about us beyond basketball, checking on our relationship, classes, checking if basketball is going well. They check on everything, I can’t even explain how much they care about us. It’s not even just the coaches, it’s the whole staff, whether it’s the director of operations, our video person, they just truly care about us,” Weidner said.
She also has a rooting section from Humphrey and appreciates their support.
“The support from Humphrey and everyone back home means the world to me, and I appreciate it a lot,” she said.
The point guard didn’t know how much time she would get on the court but knew enough just to keep working hard.
“I didn’t really know what to expect, but what I did know was to control the controllable, in that I could control how I compete, my energy and my effort, so I really took that to heart and at every practice I just tried to be the biggest competitor on the floor, and I think that has paid off,” she said.