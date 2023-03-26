Construction on a northern Norfolk soybean plant has slowly progressed amid the heavy winter season.
Grading, shaping and soil stabilizing began at the Norfolk Crush construction site about a year ago, but the approval of a quality air permit by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) last November allowed the new Norfolk business to begin pouring more than 10,000 yards of concrete. According to previous reporting, work on concrete foundations and excavation for the buildings with basements were expected to begin shortly thereafter.
“Even though we’re headed into what most people would think of as not a traditional construction season, the project teams will progress throughout the winter and do what they have to do to bring the plant up out of the ground,” Nick Bowdish previously told the Daily News. “We’re very, very excited to be at this point.”
Bowdish — the founder and manager of Norfolk Crush, a soybean facility expected to bring a number of economic advantages to the city — did not respond to email requests for an update on the construction work.
The soybean plant is expected to open its doors in mid-2024. Even with an unpredictable future, Bowdish expressed confidence in the soybean-based product market.
“Norfolk Crush is positioned well throughout an overall industry to be one of the first couple of plants to actually start operations to meet the growing global demand. It’s exciting to see what we thought would occur a little over a year ago to continue to unfold, and we’ve had a ton of interest in the company’s products for future production,” Bowdish previously told the Daily News.
Candice Alder, a member of the Norfolk Area Economic Development Council, worked with Bowdish to bring his business to Norfolk.
“As we worked with his team, the city met with them in a number of ways. Our team helped advocate for that by reaching out to area producers to make sure Norfolk Crush had positive voices in the room for those zoning proceedings,” she said.
For context, the city council approved a zoning law change to land originally reserved for agricultural and rural residential to heavy industrial.
“If the zoning change wouldn’t have passed, that could’ve killed the project,” Alder said.