Nebraska’s state courts could see delays in cases following the decision by some interpreters not to work until they’re satisfied with what the state is paying them.
After receiving a memo last week from Nebraska’s court administrative office about planned pay increases, some of the state’s certified court language interpreters have staged a walkout over discontent with the pay bump. Courts in Madison County have experienced the impact of the walkout, as an interpreter was not available for services on Monday.
In a memo sent to Nebraska court interpreters on Friday, state court administrator Corey Steel said that, beginning Saturday, July 1, certified language interpreters will have their pay rate increased from $50 an hour to $65 an hour, a 30% increase.
Certified language interpreters, many of whom are independent contractors, said they hadn’t received a pay rate increase since 2004. They are demanding $85 an hour, citing the need to cover the costs of operating their businesses.
Sign language and certified deaf interpreters, meanwhile, will receive a 50% increase from $50 to $75 an hour. Registered, non-certified language interpreters will see a 29% increase from $35 hourly to $45, and the rate of non-certified language interpreters will remain the same ($35 an hour).
In a June 1 memo, Steel told interpreters that he was committed to reviewing the entire Nebraska Judicial Branch budget and would make determinations on whether other budget categories had savings or could be cut to provide a rate increase starting in July.
“After a thorough review of the budget and garnering Supreme Court approval, I am pleased to announce we are able to institute a rate increase to the Court Interpreters Fee Schedule Policy,” Steel said in the memo sent Friday. “This rate increase may not be currently what interpreters are asking for and it will come at a cost to the judicial branch, but it is a step in the right direction.
“I will continue to work with interpreters toward more funding from the Legislature for additional rate increase in the judicial branch budget in the next fiscal year.”
There is much more work to be done, Steel said, adding that the rate increases are a “good first step” to recognize the value interpreters bring every day when they step into Nebraska courts and probation offices.
“I am committed to continue to support, discuss and request additional future funding alongside you,” he said.
The walkout comes several weeks after Gov. Jim Pillen vetoed a pay increase for court interpreters that was proposed in the state’s two-year budget, according to reporting from the Omaha World-Herald. State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln attempted to override that veto but failed to get enough support from other lawmakers.
State can ‘handle increase’
Perla Alarcon-Flory — a certified language interpreter based in Sioux City who provides services in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, including in several counties in Northeast Nebraska — told the Daily News that most of Nebraska’s court interpreters are freelancers, independent contractors and entrepreneurs who must set their rates based on a costs-to-profit ratio.
Interpreters have used a “Rule of 3” formula to get to an $85 hourly rate, Alarcon-Flory said, which includes the cost of transportation, office space and office supplies; continued education and certifications, health and liability insurance, child care and taxes; and take-home pay.
“We were pioneers in 2004 when the interpreter program was officially created and living wages were set for court interpreters, but the lack of interest in compensating interpreters fairly has led to a shrinking number of interpreters available to cover the state courts, and the quality of interpreters has also diminished,” Alarcon-Flory said.
Interpreters’ request for a pay increase was made after careful and realistic consideration of different financial and market factors, Alarcon-Flory said. “We wholeheartedly believe that our request is fair and commensurate with current market conditions.”
In his veto announcement, Pillen said he believed the Nebraska Supreme Court had enough funding already to cover rate increases and other needs, the World-Herald reported. Alarcon-Flory said Pillen’s remarks indicate that the Supreme Court has a robust budget and surplus big enough to handle interpreters’ requested increase.
“We are convinced that increased investment in the interpreter program could prove to be less expensive than currently believed as, over time, new interpreters will join our ranks across the state, negating the need for the extensive travel many of our colleagues are currently engaging in,” she said.
Alarcon-Flory added that interpreters have expressed their gratitude to the administrative office of the courts for its expediency in response to lawmakers’ failure to override Pillen’s veto. But, she said, the policy adjustments outlined in Steel’s memo “do not meet the reasonable and fair rates we have been advocating for over the last year.”
Around the noon hour on Monday, interpreters participating in the walkout were notified that if they were not making themselves available at court hearings, they would be removed from the Supreme Court’s interpreter roster.
“We are proud of the interpreter program in our state and are joining efforts to preserve it and help it thrive for the benefit of the state and all the parties who would not be able to have access to justice without a qualified interpreter available,” Alarcon-Flory said.
Madison County affected
Cases in Madison County Court already felt the impact of the walkout on Monday, a day that was designated for several Spanish-speaking defendants.
Leah Buhrman, county court clerk magistrate, said 27 cases requiring an interpreter that had been scheduled for Monday were moved back about 30 days.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said on Monday that his office would compile a list of Spanish-speaking individuals in the area who qualify to provide interpretive services until certified interpreters return to courtrooms.
Alarcon-Flory said she isn’t sure how many of Nebraska’s certified court interpreters are protesting nor how long they are planning to do so. Interpreters are waiting on a response from the state, she said, and are hoping officials will offer them the compensation they are asking for.
“We are hoping their offer is commensurate with the services we provide,” she said. “... It is necessary in order to serve the community and serve the judicial system.”