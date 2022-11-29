At least five Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District directors aren’t happy with how an independent news organization is portraying the LENRD’s efforts to prevent nitrates from leaching into the groundwater in Nebraska.
Their displeasure was made clear at last Tuesday’s LENRD Board of Directors’ meeting when two stories published by the Flatwater Free Press were discussed. Three of the directors specifically targeted LENRD general manager Mike Sousek for comments in the articles that were attributed to him.
The articles were written by a reporter with the Flatwater Free Press, which is investigating what is being done to prevent drinking water from being contaminated with nitrates. The most recent stories were published in Monday and Tuesday’s Daily News but were posted on the Flatwater Free Press website three weeks ago.
Sousek opened discussion on the articles, addressing them during his monthly report to the board. He had sent emails to the directors, noting that some of the comments attributed to him were taken out of context and that some were taken from emails the Flatwater Free Press obtained after filing a public records request. He asked if any directors had questions.
Scott Clausen, Jerry Allemann and Jay Reikofski were those who openly objected to Sousek’s comments. Matt Steffen and Chad Korth stated their objections to the articles but not at Sousek.
Clausen was upset that one article mentioned the name of a farmer who was sent a cease-and-desist order for not filing the required annual report on fertilizer use. He was also upset about this sentence from the story: “On one hand (NDEE) is preaching to the NRDs that we need to clean this mess up to meet standards, on the other hand, they’re handing out permits like Halloween candy.”
"I was really disturbed by those comments … about our beef producers and pork producers. You don’t realize what they go through to get those permits," Clausen said. "To say that Mike, I think, absolutely goes against what us guys stand for.”
Sousek said that he didn’t give out the name in the cease-and-desist case but that the Flatwater Free Press obtained it through a public records request, which the LENRD was obligated to comply with. As for the sentence, Sousek said it didn’t come from something he told the reporter but, as the story noted, was taken from an email Sousek had sent to other NRD managers.
Clausen added, “That made the board of directors here look like we aren't doing our jobs."
Don Blankenau, LENRD attorney, who was at last week’s meeting, told the board that the emails the reporter requested are public record and the district had four days to turn them over.
“This outfit is aggressive in pursuing that,” he said. “The attorney general’s office has made it clear that their view is you really do have to respond.”
Director Joel Hansen, coming to the general manager’s defense, said, “If it looks like we’re not doing our jobs, it’s because we’re not. This board is still refusing to follow our rules to impose a Phase 2 area in the southern part of the district. ... You’re trying to hammer on the general manager for doing his job.”
Allemann said he didn’t like Sousek’s comments about the district having millions of dollars for programs to help farmers adopt practices that benefit the environment but that the money isn’t being spent because people don’t sign up.
“If we have millions, where is it?” Allemann asked.
Sousek said the funds are tied to federal programs and provided a couple of examples of funds that went unused.
Reikofski took issue with there being no comments from Sousek about the good things the LENRD is doing to address the nitrate issue.
“You could have talked to them about the reverse osmosis thing coming down. If we get that going, it’s going to be a big problem solver, but nothing was said about that,” Reikofski said.
Sousek said the reverse osmosis program was talked about. Sousek said he tried to get the reporter to understand that the LENRD has 2.5 million acres in the district and nearly 650,000 of them are under irrigation, and that he explained the programs the LENRD has in place.
Sousek said the reporter kept asking “why we (LENRD) aren’t doing something.” Sousek said he didn’t know why the reporter didn’t include the other information, saying, “she didn’t let me write the article for her.”
Steffen said he thinks the LENRD is doing more to address the nitrate issue than other districts. He mentioned the isotope tests and vadose zone coring the LENRD has done to try to figure out where the nitrogen is coming from.
Steffen said it would be easy for the LENRD to just pass regulations but that regulations alone wouldn’t solve anything.
“Let’s do the scientific studies first and then put in regulations so we have a reason for it,” he said.
Korth said he found the article offensive because it was an attack on agriculture and the food supply. He disagreed with the notion that producers are polluting the ground.
“I try and my neighbors try to do a very good job with what we do, and we don’t want to ruin it for the rest,” Korth said. “... In our right mind, we would never ruin something we want to give to our kids. Never. The ground is the way we make our living and we want to give it to our kids. We’re not going to give them a lemon car, we’re going to give them the Cadillac.”