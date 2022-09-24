MADISON — Two men each convicted of multiple drug crimes were handed down stiff sentences on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 23-year-old Nasim McQueen of Omaha to 6 to 12 years in prison for attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm.
McQueen’s co-defendant, 20-year-old Dionte Ray, also of Omaha, was sentenced by Johnson to 4 to 8 years in prison for attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver.
McQueen’s and Ray’s convictions derive from a Nov. 27, 2021, incident in which a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle driven by Ray was clocked speeding on a street in east Norfolk. McQueen was a passenger in the vehicle.
According to an affidavit, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and saw a cloud of smoke coming from the car. The officer said McQueen and Ray appeared nervous as he communicated with them.
Police told the pair that they were going to conduct a probable-cause search of the vehicle and asked them to exit the car.
Before McQueen exited the vehicle, one officer observed him reaching for something between his seat and the armrest with his left hand. McQueen was asked to keep his hands where officers could see them. He initially complied but then again started to reach for something. This time, McQueen did not adhere to the officer’s demands and continued to reach.
The officer then pulled McQueen out of the vehicle, and both McQueen and Ray were detained and placed in handcuffs.
During a search of the car, police found more than 100 alprazolam pills that weren’t prescribed to McQueen or Ray, a 9 mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber and several rounds in the magazine, a baggie with fentanyl, more than 100 self-sealable plastic bags, a scale and drug paraphernalia. A search of McQueen’s person also turned up cocaine and $364 in cash.
McQueen pleaded guilty on July 1, Ray on July 22.
“This was a drug operation, plain and simple,” said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. “There's only one reason why someone would have a firearm under these circumstances, and that's to protect the drug business.
“The fact that there was a gun with a round in the chamber scares me to a great degree about what could potentially have happened in this particular situation.”
McQUEEN'S ATTORNEY, Doug Stratton, said there was no way around the reality that McQueen was in possession of a handgun at the time of the traffic stop. But it was never McQueen’s intention to use the weapon, Stratton said. Instead, McQueen’s objective was to get rid of the drugs.
“And to me, what corroborates that to a large extent is when you look at his record, and where he comes from, he really doesn't have any prior criminal record and certainly doesn't have a prior criminal record involving anything of a serious nature that is confrontational,” Stratton said.
Stratton said McQueen — originally from Maryland — is someone with lots of potential who has learned the consequences of hanging around the wrong people. The defense attorney said he knew it would be a “tall order” for the judge to sentence his client to probation, but probation with jail time included would be a great benefit for McQueen.
“We're going to be looking over his shoulder,” Stratton said. “He's going to get tested, and he's going to have to go to work, he’s going to have to pay his bills and abide by a regiment that builds good habits for the future.”
Johnson told McQueen that there is only one purpose for somebody to have a handgun in their possession, and that’s to cause harm to others.
“And there’s only one reason to have that gun in the chamber,” the judge said. “And that’s to have it quickly available. You fully understood your actions, and that's the reason, in part, why the gun was there as well.”
Johnson said while McQueen’s criminal history is relatively limited, “this is a very serious crime.”
“You’re dangerous to the community, and the aspects of your arrest demonstrate that,” he said.
McQueen, who was given credit for 72 days already served in jail, must serve 3 years in prison before he is eligible for parole and 6 years before he can be released.
THE BEST thing Ray had going for him was that he was not the defendant with a firearm in his possession, Kiernan said.
The deputy county attorney said he strongly disagreed with the pre-sentence investigation’s recommendation of probation for Ray.
“It seems pretty clear that he was involved in this particular drug operation,” Kiernan said. “He said he took drugs from someone but wouldn't say from whom.
“Due to the seriousness of the drug operation he was involved in, the state is asking for a sentence of incarceration.”
Ray’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, said Ray is young and may be somewhat naive. The 20-year-old understood what he was doing and “got involved in something above his head that led to this night.”
Ewalt said Ray didn’t know about the gun and deserved a lesser sentence than McQueen.
Johnson told Ray that his crimes caused harm to the community.
“The community is left to pick up the pieces of those persons’ lives that are addicted to these drugs,” the judge said. “Persons such as yourself that make those drugs available just continue the problem.”
Besides the drugs and firearm, a ski mask and a pair of black and red gloves were found in the vehicle. Johnson said those items show that “further criminal activity was perhaps afoot.”
Ray, who was credited with 96 days already served in jail, must serve 2 years before he is eligible for parole and 4 years before he can be released.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for the following:
Attempted delivery of marijuana, probation violation for theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Danny J. Harmon, 18, 1111 Southern Drive, had a hearing scheduled on a plea in abatement that was filed by Ewalt.
Second-degree assault, failure to appear
— Tonya F. Angell, 50, 404 S. Sixth St., failed to appear. Johnson revoked Angell’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Attempted first-degree false imprisonment, child abuse
— Joseph Bernie, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Curtis R. Dubray, 44, 414 S. Fourth St., pleaded not guilty.
— Megan R. Mahlin, 38, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy D. Dewitt, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Jeffrey R. Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional, assault by mutual consent
— Silas N. Grey, 25, Reception and Treatment Center, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving during revocation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer
— Jesse R. Knust, 31, Newman Grove, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Insurance fraud ($5,000 or more)
— Dustin R. Meyer, 33, Tilden, pleaded not guilty.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony
— Nicholas G. Valbuena, 22, 2414 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Postrelease supervision violation for third-degree assault of a health care professional, terroristic threats
— Sevon Lyonz, 27, Lincoln, pleaded no contest.
Postrelease supervision violation for terroristic threats
— Rafael Ramirez, 20, 1403 Lakewood Drive, No. 1, pleaded no contest.
Fraudulent insurance act ($5,000 or more)
— Dustin R. Meyer, 33, Tilden, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Cory D. Sanders, 35, Madison County Jail, admitted to violating his probation.