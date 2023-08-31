MADISON — The Madison City Council convened on Wednesday evening in a special session to discuss the ongoing criminal case against utilities superintendent James Lewis and his alleged misappropriation of city resources.
Per an official report issued by state auditor Mike Foley in May, Lewis is accused of using city equipment, personnel and vehicles toward the completion of his personal home, among other charges. The report also alleged that Lewis conducted many of these illegal activities while on city time, when he was said to be working.
On Wednesday, county attorney Joe Smith addressed council members about the case and ramifications of witness tampering or intimidation, which he says is likely to have occurred.
“One of the charges is a tampering charge,” Smith said. “As you recall, those of you who have seen the audit, there were some allegations that witnesses were told what to say and not to say; not by y’all, but by somebody else.”
The charges against Lewis are felony charges for theft in excess of $5,000. Smith said law enforcement officials were made aware of the tampering charges based on letters that had been sent to the attorney general’s office.
“Many of the people here are witnesses … most of your office staff is,” Smith said.
He added that while he understood that cases like this were difficult because of Lewis’ personal history with the city, attempts to influence witnesses one way or the other needed to stop.
“What I would like to see happen … is all of the side issues in this case stop. I’ve got lots of cases. This is not a complicated case,” Smith said. “We need to put feelings and relationships aside.”
Per Smith, many witnesses had been pressured as to their testimony on the case and some even feared retaliation from the city. He explained that his desire was to help the city through this situation, but if there were more reports of witness tampering by any individuals, there is the possibility of legal action against those responsible.
Madison city attorney Mike Brogan thanked Smith for coming to address the council.
“I appreciate your coming to speak to the city, the council, the mayor and the staff. Hopefully it will have a calming effect,” Brogan said. “I want you to know the City of Madison is behind law and order, in this county and particularly this city. We stand behind the police.”
Brogan said that in a city the size of Madison; however, there were many alliances and friendships, and it was difficult for people there not to support “their person.” Brogan said that he had tried to explain to people in the city that Smith’s office was just trying to do its job as prosecutor for the county.
Two council members, Paul Kellen and Steve Ainsworth, questioned Smith about the tampering allegation and expressed their desire to move beyond the matter altogether.
“I would like to see us move on from this and take this off the agenda. It’s been voted on on our side,” Ainsworth said. “... That keeps bringing up more and more. It’s moved on to you, so I guess it’s out of our hands.”
Smith said he wanted to help the city move on as well, but at some point, he would have to act if the tampering allegations did not stop.
In response to the alleged theft, Madison city officials issued a disciplinary memorandum against Lewis and ordered him to repay $390. Foley’s report called the city’s response to the theft “curious’ because less than a month after Lewis made restitution, the city repaid him that same amount, purportedly as reimbursement for equipment rental.
Specific charges against Lewis include misusing city property, falsifying time records, threatening or intimidating city employees, instructing city employees to lie and cover up facts in the case, using city employees and vehicles during working hours and using the city’s charge account at Menards and then cashing in on rebates personally.
Neither Foley’s report nor Smith has confirmed the actual dollar amount of Lewis’ alleged theft. The case is now in county court, but Smith said it would be bound over to district court as a felony case.
All city councilmen were present at the meeting, with the exception of Rick Schommer. Lewis also did not attend the meeting. No official action was taken on the matter during the session.