MADISON — A convicted felon took a plea deal Friday in district court that will likely put him behind bars for an extended period.
Miguel Sixtos, 27, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson Friday alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
Before Sixtos’ hearing, Johnson asked Sixtos if he was going to engage in “any more funny business.”
Sixtos appeared to be smiling and communicating with another inmate while he was awaiting his hearing.
“Are you done with your communication with your friend over here in the (jury) box?” the judge asked Sixtos. “If not, then we can take you up next week; do you want that? Sit up, face forward and stop making funny faces at your friend in the box.”
The Norfolk man could be heard saying, “I didn’t do nothing,” as he walked out of the courtroom.
Sixtos had seven charges filed against him, including third-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a defaced firearm; refusal to submit to a chemical test; driving during revocation; carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear when on bail.
Per a plea agreement, Sixtos pleaded guilty to charges of third-offense driving under the influence, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and failure to appear when on bail. The remaining charges were dismissed.
Sixtos’ trouble began on March 1, 2020, when a Norfolk police officer noticed Sixtos driving a black 2008 Dodge Charger southbound on 13th Street near Pasewalk Avenue without license plates. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but Sixtos reportedly didn’t pull over for another 13 blocks.
The officer intermittently utilized sirens to grab Sixtos’ attention, but he claimed he hadn’t noticed the police cruiser following him.
Sixtos’ license was revoked at the time, and he also was allegedly showing signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested.
When authorities searched his vehicle, they recovered a .22-caliber handgun in a concealed area behind the vehicle’s stereo system. Sixtos is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing any type of firearm.
Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, represented Sixtos on Friday. Hartner motioned for the presentence investigation (PSI) report to be waived to proceed with sentencing immediately. But Johnson denied that motion, citing the need to review a PSI report since one of Sixtos’ convictions, the attempted firearm charge, is a Class 2 felony.
Per the attorneys’ agreement, Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, will recommend Sixtos serve 6 to 8 years in prison at sentencing, although Johnson is not bound to follow that recommendation.
A warrant was issued for Sixtos’ arrest on June 8 after he failed to appear in court. He was arrested on July 21 and has been housed at the Madison County Jail since then.
His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22.