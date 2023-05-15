An occasional horn blared at the corner of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue on Saturday afternoon where a group of five protesters had gathered. They dressed in all white, with the exception of vividly red-stained crotches.
These were the Bloodstained Men, sometimes known as “intactivists,” an anti-circumcision group that is touring the Great Plains. The attending members hailed from all over the country, including Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas. By the end of their 12-day tour on Sunday, May 21, they’ll have hit 23 locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.
Norfolk was the ninth city on the list.
The goal?
“We’re on tour to spread foreskin awareness, and to prevent violence against children,” said David Atkinson of Massachusetts, president and CEO of the Bloodstained Men. “We do not want future generations to suffer the same act of violence that was inflicted on us when we were too young to defend ourselves.”
Atkinson was the group’s spokesperson, and he came well-prepared. On prompting, he launched into an explanation of the American history of medical circumcision, which was grounded, according to Atkinson, at least partially in a desire to prevent masturbation. The claim checks out — “From Ritual to Science,” a paper by David L. Gollaher in the Journal of Social History, Volume 28, for one, backs up Atkinson’s assertion.
He had similarly instantaneous responses to questions about whether circumcision slows the spread of sexually transmitted infections — a 2005 trial in South Africa found that circumcision could prevent the spread of AIDS by up to 61%, a trial that Atkinson dismissed as containing poor methodology and resulting in misleading statistics.
Atkinson paused only fractionally when asked if the Bloodstained Men had a stance on religious circumcision, a common Jewish and Muslim practice: “We are opposed to discrimination based on an individual’s religious or ethnic … background, and this is why we totally oppose the genital mutilation of all children, regardless of the motivations of the perpetrator, and regardless of the religious beliefs of the victim’s parents.”
Though the topic of the protest may seem surprising, the members of the Bloodstained Men frame the issue as one of bodily autonomy and human rights.
“It should be your choice how much of your genitals you get to keep,” Atkinson said.
“It’s not a medical issue,” he clarified later in the conversation. “There’s a lot of confusion about that. People will think, ‘Oh, we should go ask the doctors what they think,’ but this is an act of violence against children. The fact that the perpetrators are doctors is kind of irrelevant. … If you’re trying to decide whether to have part of your son’s penis amputated, the experts to which you should look for advice are the human rights activists, not the doctors.”
Two women also were protesting with the group: Catherine Franklin of Oregon, secretary of the Bloodstained Men, and Megan Ramey of Texas. The two detailed personal experiences with male partners that prompted them to start speaking out against circumcision. They both added that they had “intact” sons.
The reaction to the protest was tough to gauge. Some drivers called out in support, one or two jeered, and some only honked in passing.
“When I started doing this in 2014, probably 90% of the people who were interacting with us were heckling us,” Atkinson said of the responses to the eye-catching protests. “Since that time, there’s been a lot more awareness in society about this issue.”
“It’s a serious human rights issue,” he added.
The next planned stops on the protest tour include Columbus, Grand Island, North Platte and Kearney.