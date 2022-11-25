What seemed like the routine approval for a heavy equipment purchase turned out to be a point of contention during this week’s city council meeting in Norfolk.
On the agenda for the meeting was a request by the city parks division to purchase a T66-T4 track loader (skid steer) from Bobcat of Norfolk for use with various projects, including irrigation system and playground installation, tree planting and dirt work.
Nathan Powell, the city parks director, said purchasing the machine would give the department the ability to complete projects on its own without having to rely on other departments or vendors for work of this type.
“It would give our staff the tools they need to work on these projects in-house and be more efficient. We recommend purchasing from Bobcat of Norfolk for the state bid contract price.”
Given the Nebraska state contract discount, the price tag on the machine is $61,687.61.
Usage scrutinized
Ward 1 city councilman Kory Hildebrand questioned the purchase.
“I have a question ... is this a replacement, or is this a new skid steer?” Hildebrand asked.
Powell explained that the purchase would be a new one for the parks department.
Hildebrand also questioned the anticipated hours of use for the new machine, but Powell initially was unable to provide a firm estimate for its use.
“I haven't done the math on that. I don’t know that I can answer that right here,” Powell said.
“OK,” Hildebrand said. “So we don’t know how much we’re gonna use it, but we’re asking for $61,687.61, and we don’t know how much use it will positively get?”
Powell explained that there are several major projects on the parks calendar for next year for which the skid steer could be used, including work on three playgrounds and an irrigation project installation.
After continued questioning from Hildebrand, Powell said he believes the machine will be used 500 to 700 hours per year.
Powell added that the city already owns the needed attachments for the machine, which will save money on the purchase price, in addition to substantial savings on labor because the city will not have to rely on contractors or other departments for project work.
“For example, if it’s a $100,000 project, you’d be looking at $200,000 with installation. So we’ll save the money on this Bobcat on the first playground project,” Powell said.
Hildebrand wasn’t so sure.
“So, we’ll save $61,000 in labor in one playground project?” Hildebrand asked, to which Powell confirmed the savings figure.
With that, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning called for a vote on the purchase. Before the votes could be tabulated, however, Jim McKenzie, a former city employee and outspoken critic of city administration, asked to address the council.
“Could I speak on this?” McKenzie asked.
Moenning replied that while he was not opposed to McKenzie making a statement, a vote already had been called for, procedurally.
“Well you haven’t even given anybody a chance to speak on this,” McKenzie said.
“Come on, Jim,” Moenning said and invited McKenzie to the podium.
Facts questioned
“It’s my understanding that the streets division has two skid steers right now,” McKenzie said.
“It’s also my understanding that they only put 100-200 hours on the (usage) meter each year, on each one.”
McKenzie said based on a 40-hour work week, and 2,080 working hours in a year, it’s unwise for the city to purchase a new machine when there are existing machines that are being used only 5% to 10% of the time.
“It makes no sense for the parks department to go out and spend $62,000 to buy their own skid steer when the city already has two there that are hardly used,” McKenzie said. “Most citizens in Norfolk have to prioritize their spending every day. It’s time for the city to prioritize its spending on its most pressing projects.”
McKenzie said a better use of the funds in question would be on repairs and improvements to the police station, which also would save the city money in interest costs. The added costs associated with training a skid steer operator for the new machine would become an additional financial burden on the city, he added.
McKenzie concluded his statement by urging the council to reject or table the issue until more information could be gathered.
Before McKenzie left the podium, however, council president Rob Merrill questioned the validity of McKenzie's claims.
“Jim, you had mentioned that it was your understanding that these particular pieces of equipment that we have right now are only being used 10-15% of the time. How did you obtain that understanding?”
McKenzie declined to acknowledge where he had gathered the information in question, saying only that it was his understanding based on conversations with other individuals.
McKenzie also challenged Merrill as to why he believed the source of his information was important.
“It’s not important in this particular discussion,” McKenzie said.
Merrill said McKenzie was purporting his claims about equipment usage and associated costs as facts, and therefore the source of the information needed to be verified.
“I think it is important when you’re telling us facts that we’re supposed to believe. I think it would be important for you to tell us where those facts were obtained,” Merrill said.
Again, McKenzie said the source of his information was not important. “You’ve got your streets director right here who can verify how many hours we’re putting on those machines.”
Mayor Moenning also questioned McKenzie about the information in his statement.
“How do we know you’re not making those up, Jim? How do we know where those facts are coming from?”
“I’m asking you because you said you have the facts. Where did you get the facts?” Merrill continued.
Refusing to budge on his position, however, McKenzie reiterated that his statements were his understanding and that the source of his information was not relevant to the issue at hand, then returned to his seat.
The at times heated exchange was concluded by Merrill, who said the information presented by McKenzie could have come from any source.
“I’ll take it that those facts could have come from anywhere,” Merrill said.
Following McKenzie's remarks, Moenning invited Powell back to the podium to address any follow-up concerns. Powell said there was, in fact, a monthslong processing for defining the equipment need and budgeting for the purchase.
Norfolk City Administrator Andy Colvin also spoke up in favor of the purchase, saying that the parks department has become much more proactive in its approach to installation and development projects in the past year.
After discussion had ended, Moenning again called for a vote. All present council members voted in favor of the purchase, with the exception of Hildebrand, who voted against. Councilman Shane Clausen was not present at the meeting.
Political grandstanding?
In a statement to the Daily News, McKenzie later expounded on the source of his claims, saying that his information about current equipment usage and associated costs came from an anonymous individual who fears retribution from city officials were that individual’s name to be used publicly.
Responding to McKenzie’s statement, Moenning said the skid steer purchase was part of an appropriate budgeting process. He added that comments like McKenzie’s amounted to nothing more than political grandstanding and were not conducive of constructive citizen engagement.
“Equipment purchases like this are proposed as part of a monthslong, department by department budgeting process. This particular purchase, allowing parks staff to now do work that has been historically contracted, will pay for itself several times over and save taxpayer money.”