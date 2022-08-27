MADISON — A Lincoln man who has avoided justice since he was charged with a felony in 2016 was sentenced to prison on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 37-year-old Anthony Smith to 36 to 52 months in prison for issuing sufficient checks totaling more than $1,500, a Class 3 felony, and failure to appear, a Class 4 felony.
Smith’s charges stem from his issuance of bad checks to about 40 businesses in the Norfolk area over a several-month period in 2014 and 2015. The insufficient funds doled out by Smith totaled $1,681.
Smith’s case was bound over to Madison County District Court in early 2016 and, after spending about 2 months in jail, he left for Lincoln and decided not to return to Madison County on his own accord. An arrest warrant was issued for Smith at the time, and it wasn’t until November 2021 that he was apprehended by the Lincoln Police Department.
In November, Smith pleaded guilty in the bad-check case and had his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 28. Johnson amended Smith’s bond at the time to allow him to get out of jail and provide for his family until his sentencing. But again, Smith didn’t appear in court in January, prompting a warrant to be issued.
Earlier this month, Smith called the Lincoln Police Department and asked if he still had a warrant, said Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Once he learned there was still a warrant, Smith waited at his residence for law enforcement to come and arrest him.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended a minimum of 24 months in prison for Smith for issuing the bad checks as part of a plea agreement and at least 12 months for failing to appear in court.
“While obviously the underlying offense is bad, what makes this case worse is the delay in justice,” Kiernan said. “This is a 2016 case, and the defendant was gone for a six-year period.
“It shows a complete lack of respect for this court.”
Kiernan said he concluded through ex-parte communication that Smith felt more like the court should accommodate his schedule, not the other way around.
“Even if probation was potentially on the table, the defendant's actions have ruled that out at that point,” he said.
Hartner said Smith had been dealing with financial hardships at the time and, once he wrote a few bad checks, his situation “snowballed.”
As for Smith’s not attending court hearings or failing to turn himself in for several years, Hartner said Smith was living and working in Lincoln and wasn’t actively trying to avoid police. He had completed background checks through job applications, Hartner said, and when employers had no issue with hiring Smith, he thought it was possible that he was in the clear.
“He thought putting his head in the sand was the way to go about it,” Hartner said.
Smith understood that how he handled his case was wrong, Hartner said. And while he knew a probation sentence would be “tough for the court to give,” he had shown over the past few years that he was capable of staying out of trouble while in society and could successfully complete probation, Hartner said.
Hartner asked Johnson to not exceed prosecutors’ recommendation if he determined probation wasn’t suitable for Smith.
Smith apologized to the court and said it was never his intention to purposely avoid his hearings.
“For the past five years, it’s not like I was hiding from law enforcement,” he said. “I was doing what I could to take care of my family and stay out of trouble.”
Johnson told Smith that while his actions didn’t cause victims any physical harm, they inflicted financial harm on several people.
“You may have had financial difficulties at that time, but the problem is that you place those financial difficulties on business owners who were also trying to support their families,” the judge said.
Smith’s criminal history includes convictions for burglary, shoplifting, assault, criminal mischief, possession of stolen property, false information, bad checks and domestic assault. Johnson called Smith’s criminal history “at least moderate,” acknowledging that most of his history involved theft and damage of property.
The judge told Smith that his lack of compliance with court orders was an indicator that he wouldn’t respond affirmatively to probationary treatment.
Smith’s sentence includes 24 to 36 months for issuing bad checks and 12 to 16 months for failing to appear. With good behavior, he must serve 18 months less credit for 79 days served before he is eligible for parole, and 26 months less credit for time served before his mandatory release.
Others were sentenced for the following:
Possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, $500, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 15 days served, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Samantha J. Moncebaiz, 50, 1007 N. Sixth St., Apt. 6, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine
— Angel A. Ibarez, 29, Madison County Jail, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 49 days served, costs.