HARTINGTON — “Our district is bursting at the seams.”
That’s the situation Hartington-Newcastle Superintendent A.J. Johnson said his district faces.
“We were thinking it was just a blip, but now we can see it’s a trend,” he said.
The Hartington-Newcastle School Board will be entertaining bids at the February school board meeting, hoping to be able to start construction on a $6.9 million addition to the Hartington complex in late spring or early summer.
Johnson said the district would prefer to raise the needed funds through a lease/purchase program. This option enables the district to complete the project quicker and at less cost. The lease/purchase program is a seven-year program, which allows the district to borrow against its levy.
At this time, the interest rates for that program are less than 1%.
Floating a bond is more costly and time-consuming. The project would be extended over several years, which means the district would pay a higher interest for a longer period of time in the long run.
“In the 25 years I have been here, we have never had classes with 40 students,” Johnson said.
The Hartington-Newcastle district with 400 students in the K-12 building is in the first year of Class C2 ranking but is considered a small C2 school, Johnson said.
The Hartington-Newcastle district has 41 students in a split classroom situation for fourth grade with several other elementary grades also having to split into two classrooms because of the increased student numbers. In recent years, high school classrooms were used to accommodate the overflow of the elementary school.
“We can see down the road when those fourth graders reach the high school level, we will need those classrooms available for the increased number of high school students,” Johnson said.
The Newcastle District merged with the Hartington District in 2014. Since that time, the Newcastle facility remained open for the Newcastle elementary students to attend. But just this past year, the Hartington-Newcastle board voted to close the Newcastle facility as numbers had dwindled to 18 students in attendance.
A board has been created to discuss the future of the Newcastle facility. Johnson said it is hoped to find a solution that will make it possible for the community of Newcastle to use the former school buildings.
Johnson said the influx of Newcastle students did slightly affect the numbers at the Hartington complex, but local numbers from Hartington and surrounding area were a large factor as well for the increased student numbers.
The addition will be constructed on the south end of the current school complex where there is a playground area used for hoops. There will be six elementary classrooms and an auxiliary gym. Because the district already has a large competition gym, this gym will be used as a practice gym. There is a small amount of seating, but junior varsity games may be played there.
The best-case scenario would be for the new addition to be ready for the 2023-24 school year. At the current time, the only class designated to be in the new facility will be the preschool. Discussion is continuing for the other classrooms.
“The community recognizes the need, and the residents see how the staff is trying to use every inch of space,” Johnson said. “We are excited for this next step.”