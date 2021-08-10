It’s been about six months since Norfolk Public Schools was investigated by the Nebraska School Activities Association over a racial slur said at a February girls basketball game.
Since then, the district has been working on an equity, diversity and inclusion plan to evaluate and improve school culture, procedures and educational practices throughout all grade levels.
Improvement on equity and diversity at NPS actually started weeks before the district underwent the investigation. In January, Norfolk Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson appointed Jen Robinson, Norfolk Junior High principal, as the district’s equity and diversity coordinator in response to previous concerns.
Now Robinson and Erik Wilson, director of students services and safety, both head the district’s equity, diversity and inclusion committee. The group includes teachers, parents, former students and local diversity leaders.
The majority of work started after the racial slur incident, which sparked an investigation by the NSAA. The organization eventually found that the allegations were correct — someone from the Norfolk student section said a racial slur toward the Omaha Northwest team at a Feb. 12 game.
The district was put on probation for the remainder of the school year and was required as part of the sanction to create an equity, diversity and inclusion plan to present to the NSAA. Administrators will be presenting the plan to the NSAA board on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“No student or spectator anywhere should have that happen to them, and we were greatly disappointed that happened on our campus,” Wilson said. “Following that incident, our team prepared documents for NSAA.”
The plan includes four main goals:
— Engage students, staff and community members to acquire the attitude and skills needed to function in a diverse nation.
— Get students, staff and the community to learn to respect differences.
— Provide and make available equitable opportunities for everyone within the district.
— Provide an environment where all feel welcome and safe from harassment and discrimination.
Not being experts to the topics of diversity and inclusion, NPS administrators reached out to local and state experts for training.
Wilson said he, Robinson and other administrators attended several programs like Safeschool diversity training, Racial Equity Institute and University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s “NClusion” conference.
The district started meeting with the Norfolk Area Diversity Council. NPS also partnered with Omaha Northwest to form a student panel, including students from athletics, fine arts and government. The group will continue to meet regularly to discuss sportsmanship, diversity and inclusion and will “bring ideas of change back to their buildings,” Wilson said.
A diversity and inclusion survey was distributed to NPS middle school, junior high and high school students. Administrators received more than 1,300 responses. Students could rate their responses on a five-point scale, with one being negative or poor, and five being the best.
Robinson noted most of the results were positive on the surface.
The majority of students gave NPS top ratings — fours and fives — for adults in the school respecting students’ identities. The majority also gave themselves similar ratings for “accepting those different than myself” and identifying that it’s wrong to discriminate against someone because of their race, appearance, culture, religion and more.
The results were not so great with one particular topic — do students think their peers in their school respect each other's differences?
On the five-point scale, about 8% of students chose a one; 18% a two; 32% a three; 25% a four; and 17% a five.
“We have a perception issue that we definitely see,” Robinson said. “They think that, ‘I'm OK with this topic, but I don't think other people are OK.’ ”
Administrators first met with Joe Gerstandt, an Omaha-based leader who helps organizations understand diversity and inclusion, for bias training. He helped teach administrators such strategies as seeing the error in initial reactions or having a conscious thought and choosing an appropriate reaction.
Wilson said the district would offer training with Gerstandt for the rest of district staff and he eventually plans to speak with students.
Other steps NPS plans to take include hosting regular listening sessions so students can voice concerns; developing monthly staff sessions for similar discussions; issuing more student and staff surveys; and partnering with the city’s diversity council for programming.
Robinson said expectations that inappropriate language or behavior won’t be tolerated will be enforced at all NPS activities and events. Supervision also has been increased, and student sections have been reorganized to allow more supervision during events.
“Back in spring of 2021, our athletic supervision had to be varied from previous years because of COVID,” Robinson said. “Following the February incident, (we) evaluated practices and increased supervision at all events.”
The committee is planning on creating a strategic plan this fall to distinguish markers to make sure progress is made. Robinson also said members would be looking closer at the recent student survey data to identify any other issues.
“There’s nothing magical about what we are doing that will make everything better tomorrow,” Wilson said. “But if we can start to grow and be better tomorrow than we were yesterday, then that is progress.”