Site, museum tell important WWII story

GRENADA, Colo. — Today, bluish-green sagebrush does what it can to keep the sand from blowing and seeping through closed doors and windows of vehicles that travel unpaved roads of southeast Colorado.
Imagine living on those dusty plains in a hastily built, thin-walled, barracks that were hot and dirty in the summer and cold and dirty in the winter. The structures were divided into 20-by-24-feet rooms where up to seven family members tried to survive. The nearest source of water could be a block away, as were the showers and toilets, which were lined up in a row with no partitions between them.
So it was for more than 7,000 people of Japanese descent who were forced to leave their homes on the West Coast in February of 1942, just months after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The attack not only catapulted the United States into the war but also caused Pres. Franklin Roosevelt to order the removal and imprisonment of all persons of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.
More than 120,000 people, 90% of whom were American citizens, were given just a week or so to dispose of their belongings and report to collection sites. From there, they were transported to 10 War Relocation Authority camps located in isolated, rural areas, such as Granada, Colorado; Heart Mountain, Wyoming; and Poston, Arizona.
I recently visited the Camp Amache site, and the Amache Museum in Granada that does a fine job of telling this important, but not widely known story. Although it’s a bit of a drive from Norfolk to Granada, it’s worth the effort for history-lovers, even though little remains of the camp that stretched across 16 square miles. One square mile of that was enclosed by barbed-wire fence and guarded by armed-guards positioned in towers located along the perimeter. Around 7,000 people lived in that one-square-mile, making Camp Amache more densely populated than New York City.
Although its official name was the Granada Relocation Center, most people referred to it as Camp Amache. Amache, who was Cheyenne, was the wife of John Prowers, a rancher in the area for whom the county was named.
By definition the camp was a concentration camp because a large group of people, often minorities, were imprisoned there. Often, the term concentration camp is associated with the camps where Hitler held and exterminated millions of Jews.
Although living conditions at Japanese internment camps were appalling, and they were watched by armed guards, they did have adequate, if unappetizing, food and clothing, social organizations, schools and school activities, and employment. Thousands of the internees worked on the farms and in the fields surrounding the camp, helping to produce vegetables, cattle, hogs and poultry for use in the camps.
Others sewed clothing and other items and taught a variety of skills, such as dressmaking, typing, woodcarving, painting and much more.
Many of the young men living at the camp joined the military and fought and died for their country — the country that put them in prison. In fact, 10% of the population volunteered for military service — including the highly decorated 442nd Combat Team as well as the Women’s Army Corps and the Nurse’s Army Corps. Nearly three dozen men from Amache died in service to their country. Some internees protested when asked to serve. In fact, 11 men were imprisoned for draft evasion after refusing to join the military while their families were interred.
The camps closed shortly after the war ended. Some prisoners returned to their hometowns, but others did not. Many had sold their belongings for a fraction of what they were worth and had to start over. After the war, most of the camp buildings were torn down or moved to other locations.
In 1983, the government offered each surviving internee a $20,000 settlement provided he or she promised to release the government of any further claims.
Today, a few foundations, a water tower, a rebuilt guard tower, a few informational signs and acres of sage-brush covered sand are all that remain of Camp Amache.
Want to learn more?
People interested in learning more about visiting the Amache Museum in Granada, Colorado, should call in advance to verify when it is open. The number is 719-734-5492. The camp site, just west of Granada, is open at all times. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also a national landmark.