The band slated to play for Norfolk’s “Big Bang Boom” celebration is a group called Stones Throw.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, band features two band members who originally are from Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School.
Brent Lambley, the band’s drummer, is a 1986 graduate of Norfolk High School. Jason Rabbass, the rhythm guitarist, graduated in 1989.
Both said they are thrilled to be returning to Norfolk to play before a hometown crowd. The band is scheduled to play on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Skyview Park.
Rounding out the group of five are the lead vocalist, Guy Johnson; the lead guitarist, Evan Pruntey; and the bass player, Nick Carda. While the band averages two shows a month, the men all have day jobs as well.
Lambley is an addiction counselor at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, Rabbass is a substitute teacher in Sioux Falls. Johnson and Carda work in the heating and cooling business, and Pruntey is an information technology specialist.
Their band has been playing together for 2½ years, and their focus is hard rock with a lot of 1990s grunge, as well as some pop music. They play cover songs from groups such as Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Matchbox 20.
The band has become popular in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota where they typically play at festivals, street dances, weddings, bars and other venues. Lambley said they usually play about 50 minutes a set and do four sets a show when possible.
Lambley and Rabbass grew up in the same neighborhood in Norfolk. Lambley still owns his mother’s house on Ninth Street. Lambley moved away from Norfolk in 2014, and Rabbass left long before that.
The two reconnected at a funeral a few years ago and bonded over their shared love of music.
At that time, Rabbass was playing in a band in Yankton, but the band had recently lost its drummer. Rabbass said he knew Lambley was an excellent drummer, so Rabbass asked him to fill in. That band later fell apart, but Lambley knew of a great lead singer he wanted to work with, so he asked Rabbass to join him in starting a new band.
When they discussed names for their band, they settled on Stones Throw because “a stone’s throw” means you are close to something, Lambley explained, and they attempt to get as close to the original songs they play as possible.
Lambley and Rabbass were in a short-lived band together during their junior high years in Norfolk, but neither could remember the name of that band. They did recall that they played only one show, though.
They both credit the Norfolk Public Schools music department with instilling a passion for music and with helping them become talented musicians. Lambley gives special credit to Jack Fischer, who directed him in the junior high and high school bands as well as in jazz and pep bands. Fischer also directed Lambley in Crimson Cadets, and Lambley has fond memories of his years in that organization.
According to Fischer, Crimson Cadets was a privately funded organization for drum and bugle corps that operated outside of school. He said students from areas all around Norfolk came to be part of it during the 20 years in which Crimson Cadets existed. Fischer directed the band for about half of that time, and they performed all over the country, including one trip to Montreal for nationals.
In Fischer’s 42 years of teaching (39 of those in Norfolk), he taught a lot of students, but he remembers Lambley well.
“Brent was a pretty good drummer despite being an ornery kid,” Fischer said, recalling that Lambley loved to play his drums loud, and he’d have to tell him to tone it down a bit.
Lambley still loves to play his drums loud and, as a member of Stones Throw playing hard rock songs, that skill comes in handy. He and Rabbass hope to see a large crowd at Skyview Lake.
Rabbass loves the energy he gets from a crowd of people, and even though this will be his band’s first appearance at Big Bang Boom, he hopes it won’t be the last.