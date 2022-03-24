The success of Norfolk High School's swimming program, which recently completed its season, would not be possible without the YMCA's indoor swimming facilities. Swimming outside in the winter in Nebraska is normally not an option.
The current YMCA pool — and much of the rest of the YMCA — opened in the early 1980s. But this is not Norfolk's first indoor pool. Indeed, the first indoor pool, in the lower level of the "old" YMCA building, was not elaborate — or big.
The 14-by-33-foot facility opened in September 1913, the same time Norfolk's first YMCA building opened on what is now a parking lot at Fourth Street and Madison Avenue. Despite its size, the pool was a hub of activity. In fact, it’s estimated that during the 45 years it operated, around 15,000 men, women and children learned to swim there or trained there to become lifeguards.
The death knell sounded for the pool in December 1958, according to the Daily News.
"After echoing with the shouts of happy youngsters for 45 years, the pool is to be drained for the last time. Monday work will begin that will transform the pool into a women's dressing and shower room. Though its service will come to an end with little pomp and ceremony, the old YMCA pool has become something of an institution with many Norfolkans. Its mention brings many a pleasant memory," said the article.
The pool was being closed to make room for a new one to be built in a new addition to the east side of the existing building. For more than a year, city leaders had been raising the $100,000 needed to construct the addition and the 25-by-75-foot pool, which they named for John G. Moore, the YMCA's longtime director.
Work began in July 1958. By then, the size of the building had been increased from 38 feet wide to 44 feet wide, and the size of the pool had been increased to 28 feet by 75 feet with a depth of 9 feet. The increase was possible because the YMCA board purchased additional land to the east of the existing building. Along with the increase in the size of the building and the pool came an increase in the size of the budget — from $103,750 to $124,000.
The building's cornerstone was laid on Oct. 3 of that year. Included in it were photos of the men and women who worked on the fundraising campaign, names of the donors, a copy of the Norfolk Daily News and photographs from various stages of construction. The addition that housed the pool had a wall of windows on the north side. Plus, the architecture was typical late 1950s style, a stark contrast from the early 1900s style of the rest of the building.
That pool served for just 22 years — until the current pool was built. Although it's more than 40 years old, the pool is still a "hub of activity." Swim teams practice and compete there, children and adults learn to swim there, walkers walk in the water there, others participate in exercise programs or swim laps there. I suspect it's one of the Y's most popular features.
There has been talk of building another indoor pool. Having two such facilities in Norfolk would be beneficial. No doubt, they would both be busy.