Four properties along Portia Place in northwest Norfolk connect to city systems in a way most prefer not to think about.
The Norfolk City Council equalized an assessment for a new sanitary sewer extension district at Monday night’s meeting.
The council, meeting as the Board of Equalization, assessed $13,183.55 to each of the properties. The total cost of the project was $53,704.20, said Steve Rames, city engineer.
Rames said the project was launched because of the condition of some of the septic systems.
“Earlier this spring we finished the sanitary sewer extension district on the south side of Portia Place. There were four parcels that were included in that district,” he said. “Two of them were in serious failure mode with their septic systems.”
In the long run, having sewer instead of septic systems will benefit the properties on the road east of 37th Street, Rames said.
“One of the things I guess I would mention here in terms of benefits to the property, the septic systems themselves typically last somewhere from 25 to 35 years and then they’ll need to be replaced, or some component will need to be replaced. A typical city sewer system might last 100 to 150 years,” he said. “Once we put these systems in, they generally last a long time. You just about see three septic system rehabs or installs compared to one city sewer install. That’s quite a cost benefit.”
Additionally, the city is responsible for maintenance of the sewers, Rames said.
Property values will likely increase, too, Rames said, since having sewer removes some potential environmental hazards.
“Most of the time inside city limits, people buying homes in the city are not anticipating the purchase of a property with septic systems,” he said. “We do see, generally, a value increase in property.”
The council voted unanimously to equalize the assessment.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Mayor Josh Moenning,
Meeting lasted: 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about six from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Equalized special assessments for Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 250 (Portia Place)
— Passed a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-1 (Local Business District) on property generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection at Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
— Passed resolution No. 2021-51 approving the final plat and subdivision agreement of Wilson's Second Addition.
— Approved resolution No. 2021-52 authorizing Nebraska Public Power District to apply to the Nebraska Power Review Board to amend existing retail service area for the City of Norfolk to include tracts of land annexed by Ordinance No. 5743, which expanded corporate limits according to an Aug. 2 boundary study
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Went into closed session for the protection of public interest to discuss potential litigation