MADISON — A 15-year-old Norfolk girl admitted to committing first-degree assault in Madison County Juvenile Court on Monday after she was found to be involved in the attack of another Norfolk teenager.
The girl, who is being referred to as “Defendant 2” because of her age, is the second girl to be found guilty of first-degree assault after she and “Defendant 1” were seen on video in February repeatedly striking a third girl, resulting in the victim’s concussion diagnosis.
Defendant 2 appeared before Madison County Judge Michael Long on Monday alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt.
Following Defendant 2’s admission, Nathan Eckstrom, deputy Madison County attorney, agreed not to pursue any other charges against Defendant 2. Both girls involved in the Feb. 4 attack at the home of Defendant 1 have now admitted guilt.
Eckstrom said the victim was diagnosed with a concussion a couple of days after the attack and also suffered from debilitating headaches months afterward.
“The grandfather has mentioned that, since being struck in the head repeatedly, it’s affected her personality and her energy level,” he said.
Following Defendant 2’s admission, Ewalt motioned for Long to allow the probation office and juvenile accountability officer to decide whether Defendant 2 should be allowed to have a GPS monitor removed from her ankle.
Ewalt said Defendant 2 had abided by her bond conditions and “doesn’t have any problems being where she needs to be.”
Eckstrom objected to the motion to make Defendant 2’s ankle monitoring discretionary, noting that she had stretched a previous order given by a judge and also tested positive for nicotine for several months since the attack.
“We’re still in predisposition in this case, and given the nature of what happened, the state has not ruled out a motion for the defendant to be required to go to YRTC (Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center),” he said. “If she does well, she’s probably not going there, but it’s still on the table, and I would ask to keep the GPS in place.”
Eckstrom also asked that Defendant 2 undergo a psychological evaluation.
Ewalt argued that several months had passed with no issues pertaining to bond violations. Defendant 2 is taking the assault case seriously, he said.
Long then agreed to allow probation to decide on GPS monitoring requirements, but he also ordered Defendant 2 to undergo a psychological evaluation.
The judge told Defendant 2 in court that he hopes the assault can become a distant memory. But to do that, he said, Defendant 2 has to be willing to acknowledge the damage she caused to the victim.
“When you were doing this, did it ever cross your mind about what’s going through the person on the ground getting kicked in the head?” he asked her. “You never once thought about what this person was feeling.”
In a minute-long video that was posted to Snapchat following the beating, Defendant 2 could be seen striking the victim about the face, head and body with closed fists about 22 times and kicking and stomping her about the face, head and body about seven times.
“This is bad; this is barbarian behavior,” Long said.
Although there remains a chance Defendant 2 could be housed at YRTC in Kearney, most juvenile cases result in a defendant receiving a probation sentence at most. Defendant 2’s disposition (sentencing) hearing was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18.
Long told Defendant 2 he hopes she can learn from what she’s done and ponder the seriousness of a first-degree assault charge.
“There’s sympathy, empathy and compassion. I want you to look up those three words in the dictionary when you get home and think about them,” Long said. “Nobody really does, but if you were on the foot end of those things, you’d be thinking about it, wouldn’t you? I bet if it was your head getting kicked, you’d be really interested in empathy, sympathy and compassion.”
Defendant 1, who also has been convicted of first-degree assault, has a disposition hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13. She faces an additional charge of false information after allegedly lying to an officer in June about a matter related to the assault case.