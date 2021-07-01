MADISON — A second 14-year-old girl facing a first-degree assault charge stemming from a video-recorded February beating of another Norfolk teenager had her case transferred to Madison County Juvenile Court on Wednesday.
After having an abatement plea overruled by Judge James Kube in May, defense attorney Brad Ewalt filed a motion in early June to have his client’s case transferred to juvenile court.
After less than an hour of evidentiary hearings and witness testimonies on Wednesday, Kube sustained Ewalt’s motion to have the case transferred.
The girl, who is being referred to as “Defendant 2” because of her age, is one of two teenage girls seen on a 58-second video viciously attacking a 14-year-old girl with whom they had agreed to exchange belongings on Feb. 4 of this year.
Defendant 2 is estimated by police to have struck the victim on the face, head and body with a closed fist about 22 times and kicked or stomped the victim on the face, head and body seven times.
In court Wednesday, Ewalt argued that Kube had already sustained a motion for Defendant 1’s case to be transferred to juvenile court, and that this situation was no different.
“There is no reason not to transfer this one. We have a similar situation — a 14-year-old girl in which evidence shows no prior criminal history,” Ewalt said.
Defendant 2 had previously been convicted on a littering charge for which she did diversion. She also was accused of a previous theft, but that charge was ultimately dropped.
Defendant 2’s mother was called by Ewalt to the witness stand at Wednesday’s hearing. She was asked by Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, about her daughter’s friendship with Defendant 1, who has been accused of being involved in multiple assaultive incidents.
Defendant 2’s mother said she wasn’t aware of Defendant 1’s alleged prior assaultive behavior and that she wasn’t aware of any connection between her daughter and gang-type activity.
Also called to the stand on Wednesday was Carrie Hopkins, Madison County’s juvenile accountability officer.
Hopkins testified that Defendant 2 had spent the past few weeks catching up on missed school responsibilities. She also has a history of truancy problems, resulting in a number of in-school suspensions and detentions, Hopkins said.
But Ewalt reiterated that Defendant 2 had not been involved in any assault-type incidents before the February attack. Defendant 2 also has followed all of her existing bond conditions, he said.
“With regard to consideration of public safety, she’s not had any prior incidents, no prior fights,” Ewalt said. “She hasn’t had any problems with the bond conditions. The public is not in any danger. I think this is a case, your honor, where a few 14-year-olds took things a little too far. I don’t think charging her as an adult would be appropriate.”
Kiernan labeled the attack as “vicious” and said juvenile court is designed to deal with crimes less serious in nature. There’s no dispute that the crime included a significant amount of violence, he said.
“I would disagree with Mr. Ewalt’s characterization that this situation got ‘a little bit out of control.’ This was a violent situation, and it appears that this assault was at least somewhat premeditated,” Kiernan said.
Just as he did during Defendant 1’s transfer to juvenile court hearing in March, Kiernan called Sgt. James Kelley of the Norfolk Police Division to the witness stand. Kiernan offered photos of the victim’s injuries taken by Kelley shortly after the attack, as well as a video of the attack as evidentiary exhibits. Defendant 2 put her head down at the defense stand rather than watch the video of the attack.
Kelley testified based on interviews with law enforcement officers that Defendant 2 downplayed the situation and didn’t initially choose to recognize that what she had done was wrong.
And once the video of the attack was posted to social media, Kelley said, fear sparked among many local parents.
“When the video went on social media, there were several calls to our school resource officers and schools from parents who were upset and fearing for their children’s welfare at school,” Kelley said.
After Kelley’s testimony, Kiernan outlined 15 factors that a judge must consider when determining whether a minor’s case should be transferred to juvenile court.
He found that six of the factors boded against Defendant 2, six could rule for or against her and three were in her favor.
One of the factors Kiernan found to be in Defendant 2’s favor was that she didn’t have a firearm in her possession at the time of the attack.
“She made good enough use of her fists and feet,” he said.
Kiernan argued that the victim suffered a concussion during the assault, which factored into prosecutors filing first-degree assault charges against both defendants.
Such charges warrant a defendant being tried in adult court, he said.
But Kube, as he did during Defendant 1’s hearing in March, said the treatment options made available in juvenile court are better than those in adult court. Kube told Defendant 2 that the video of the attack is “pretty disturbing.”
“I got the feeling you thought it was disturbing when you watched it just now, too,” Kube said. “That’s initially what sticks out to anyone who watches this. It was shocking, and it went way over what the potential motivation was for this.”
Defendant 2 will remain on house arrest and will appear in juvenile court at a later date. Defendant 1, now 15, has already admitted to committing first-degree assault and will be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 9, in juvenile court.