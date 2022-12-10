Members of Schuyler’s one-act cast held back tears after the team’s state performance on Friday.
“I’m so thankful. So grateful. We’re all really proud whenever we wear our green, and we’re so glad we get to represent Schuyler in this way,” Gina Alba said before pausing to dry her eyes. Alba played Esmerelda in Schuyler’s version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Coaches Chase King and Hope Pedersen were both enthusiastic about the way the team performed.
“The kids feel confident about it, and it doesn’t matter what the number is, as long as you feel confident, which they do. That’s all we can ask for,” King said. “Our season was really awesome.”
“I think it was our best performance,” Pedersen agreed. “The kids set goals and … one of their team goals was to get to state. It’s just a fulfilling accomplishment they were able to get that goal.”
Schuyler’s version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” involved an elaborate set, complete with a hand-drawn approximation of a stained glass window. Many of the ideas for the show’s set came from collaboration with the students, according to King and Pedersen.
“We have kids that can sing, we have kids that can draw, that can act, that can write,” King said. “Our school is a bunch of artists, and the fact that they’re being recognized for that, I think they’re just really happy to be here.”
Colin Gibbons, who played Frollo, echoed King’s sentiment: “As one of our coaches always says, we are artists. … We get together, we do what we love, it’s fun, we get to win. It’s just so much fun.”
Schuyler’s one-act team held a lot of pride for the community it had created, in addition to its show: “No matter what your background is, or your passion is, there’s a place for you in one-act. It’s such a tight-knit community,” Alba said. “At Schuyler, there are no cliques in one-act. We literally all get along, and everyone has each other’s back.”
“It really is special. This is our second year in a row, to go to state, after, how many, five or six years? It’s great, because we get that pride, that Warrior spirit,” agreed Josue Fuentes, who played Quasimodo.
Even though the team did not place first or second in the Class B competition, the opportunity to compete at state still “means the world to them,” Pedersen said. “It’s a great opportunity to show how powerful and strong and amazing and talented (students) we have here at Schuyler.”
“Go Warriors!” Alba, Fuentes and Gibbons each added independently.
The Class B competition began an hour late because of the weather.
Omaha Concordia won the Class B state championship with its performance of “As You Bid.” York took second with “Bullets Over Broadway.” Schuyler finished in fifth place.