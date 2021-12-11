What Schuyler Central High School lacked in performance, it made up with its technical abilities at the Class B play production championship.
On Friday, Schuyler Central High School placed sixth in Class B but won the outstanding technical crew reward for its production of “The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe.” Valentine placed fifth with “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story.”
Hope Pedersen, Schuyler Central High School's one-act coach who is a Pierce High School graduate, said she was excited when she heard the reward announced.
"We have an amazing crew that really does a good job with the loading, unloading and lights," Pedersen said.
Jeff Stauss, the assistant director for the Nebraska School Activities Association, said good tech crews are prompt.
"In general, really good tech crews are the ones that stay on schedule, are super-efficient, organized and overall just pleasant to everyone that's backstage helping them get in and out," Stauss said.
In addition to Valentine and Schuyler Central, other schools that performed at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk were York, Ogallala, Concordia and Columbus Scotus. York High School won first place with its one-act, "Bonnie and Clyde." Ogallala Senior High School took second place with its play, "Romeo, You Idiot."
The outstanding female performer went to York's Hattie Chavanu, while Luke Przymus from Columbus Scotus won outstanding male performer.
The overall team standings were:
1. York, "Bonnie and Clyde"
2. Ogallala, "Romeo, You Idiot”
3. Omaha Concordia, "She Stoops to Conquer"
4. Columbus Scotus, "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"
5. Valentine, "A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story”
6. Schuyler, "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”