SCHUYLER — Looking inside the Schuyler Central High School building, one wouldn’t think that the upgraded facility is a “priority school,” or one of Nebraska’s lowest-achieving schools.
The school has been a Nebraska Department of Education priority school for more than three years. And throughout those years, the school has made progress with and without help from the state.
According to the school’s 2018-21 priority progress plan, one of the reasons the school was designated as a priority school was because of its chronic absenteeism rates. The chronic absenteeism rate at SCHS was 19.5% in 2016-17, 22% in 2017-18 and 21% in 2018-19.
The progress plan states that absenteeism has been high in SCHS for a variety of reasons. One of these reasons is because of students leaving the country for long periods. Many of the students are also over 18 and work jobs.
“Working makes time managing much harder and gives me less time to work on my studies,” said Josue Fuentes, a junior at the school.
Work, although good for the economy, is among the many factors influencing SCHS students. It's one of the reasons why Schuyler has seen an increase in its Hispanic population over the years.
According to Dan Hoesing, the school’s superintendent, students from all over are moving to Schuyler to work at Cargill, a meat processing plant.
“We’re a school that wants kids; we don’t care where they come from,” Hoesing said.
During the 2016-17 school year, SCHS had 80 new students enroll. Out of those students, 32 were new to the country, according to the priority progress plan.
Shirley Vargas, a school transformation officer for the state department of education, said some of the students moving to Schuyler have significant gaps in their education.
“Students come to school sometimes for the first time, or there's been an interruption in their formal education,” Vargas said. “So there's an adjustment period as well to understand that youth are coming to school and they're seeing school as the place where they'll be able to not only get an education but feel safe.”
This education gap also has led students to take longer than four years to graduate.
“We have kids coming in, and they’ll stay until they’re 21,” Hoesing said.
According to Hoesing, the state department of education’s priority plan is a continuation of the district's previous efforts to help its students.
“We’ve always had a strategic plan that covers everything,” Hoesing said.
Mike Trotter, an art teacher at SCHS, said the addition of the priority plan has made these efforts more focused.
“Decisions being made are made for specific reasons — database reasons,” Trotter said.
Despite the school’s independent work, the state education department has helped the school by providing a consultant.
According to Vargas, the consultant does a variety of tasks for the school, such as performing school visits, helping coordinate team leadership meetings and more.
With some help from the consultant and the required priority progress plan, Schuyler Central High School has made improvements over the years.
The biggest improvement, arguably, is the drop in chronic absenteeism rates.
According to the priority progress plan, chronic absenteeism dropped from 25.21% in 2018-19 to 6% in 2019-20.
“We just want to be the best school that we can be out there,” Hoesing said.
Another improvement was bridging a gap in communication using an online program called “ThoughtExchange.” The program allows community members to submit feedback to the school about important updates, such as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSRII) decisions.
“Our staff looks at it after the community adds their input, and they (staff) get to add their perspective. It really does give a voice to the community, at all different levels,” said Samantha Ladwig, assistant principal at the school.
Although SCHS is still on the priority plan, school administrators are hoping to get off the priority list soon.
“We have high hopes,” said Joseph Lefdal, the school’s principal.