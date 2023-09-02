School district proposes half-cent levy reduction

At an informational budget workshop arranged by Norfolk Public Schools administrators on Wednesday, school district superintendent Jami Jo Thompson suggested a nearly half-cent reduction in the school district’s property tax levy but a 5.38% increase in property taxes because of growing needs surrounding staff, transportation, technology and a school expansion.
The recommendation comes as recently released tax valuations for NPS indicated higher than usual numbers, as Madison, Stanton, Wayne and Pierce counties determined increases of 16.44%, 46.84%, 18.78% and 17.48%, respectively. During the 45-minute meeting, Thompson said the upticks were “much larger than we are used to seeing.”
As a result of the above-average valuations, Thompson recommended a “more conservative approach” that would permit the district to use a portion of its cash reserves to reduce the impact of the large valuation increases for taxpayers, which includes nearly $10 million.
“I am recommending a 5.38% increase in property taxes, rather than the 16.44%-46.48% increases available," she said.
Wednesday’s meeting was aimed at educating board members with the background information imperative to making a decision regarding the school district’s 2023-24 budget and property tax levy. No decisions were made.
The new property tax levy for the district’s general fund was recommended to be a dollar per $100 valuation and would address growing needs relating to staff, technology, curriculum, transportation and maintenance. The fund contained $69,411,374 for this year’s budget but is expected to grow to $71,273,359 for next year’s budget, with $33,415,610 stemming from property taxes.
In relation to staffing, Thompson said a 4.47% wage increase is included in the proposed budget to allow the district to become more competitive with wages and benefit packages with area schools. Currently, 82.81% of the district’s annual budget is attributed to staffing costs.
The proposed levy for the district’s building fund would be 5 cents per $100 valuation and would go toward completion of the Norfolk Middle School addition and renovations. The fund is expected to draw $1,670,783 from the taxes.
The school addition was justified due to growing enrollment numbers, school safety and fine arts rooms that are “beyond capacity and extremely overcrowded,” according to Thompson. The middle school is the only school in the district that does not have a safe and secure entrance.
Thompson also proposed a 2.33 cent levy for the state’s qualified capital purpose undertaking fund.
In all, that puts the proposed levy at $1.0733 per $100 of assessed valuation, slicing the current levy by 0.047 cents and continuing a 12-year pattern of levy reductions from NPS.
The proposal shared by Thompson puts NPS “under or within limits” of the budget authority and levy limits — “lids” — as well as the cash reserve limit. But NPS is over the allotted amount for property tax lids and property tax growth limitations because of the middle school expansion project.
Because of this, a resolution will be required and the district’s board of education will need to vote to allow the district to go over the limitation, as well as participate in the Madison County joint hearing on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College.
A budget and tax hearing is scheduled during the board’s next meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. Approval of the budget and tax levy is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 28, at noon.
At the end of her presentation, Thompson summarized her proposal for board members and defended the increase in expenditures by pointing to inflation rates that have occurred across the state and nation.
“Levying for the building fund is the most economical way for us to budget for large projects, as bond issues would include additional fees and maintenance charges,” she added.
The district receives funding from a combination of local property taxes, Nebraska Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) equalization aid, other state and local sources, county fines, federal sources and remaining cash reserves, according to a presentation booklet available during the meeting.
But according to information shared at the meeting, TEEOSA state funding will decrease by $433,000.
“The TEEOSA funding is based a lot upon our free and reduced lunch numbers, our poverty numbers, and the year that they are using is from the pandemic when people were not filling out the free and reduced lunch forms, so there is a temporary reduction in that. We anticipate that will come back next year,” Thompson explained.
Doug Lewis, assistant superintendent for business services at Papillion-La Vista school district, aided Thompson in crafting the budget and tax levy proposal and was applauded yesterday for his “conservative, transparent” approach.