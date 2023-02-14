At the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, the board’s government relations committee took an official stance on a variety of bills in the Nebraska Legislature.
One opposed by the committee was Legislative Bill 374.
LB 374, titled the Adopt the Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act, was introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman and is part of a nationwide legislative trend calling for an increase in “parents’ rights” in education. The bill also has received attention for several point-making amendments introduced by state Sen. Megan Hunt, including a proposition to amend the title to the "Teacher Surveillance Act.”
The bill, if passed, would require parents to be allowed to “inspect the curriculum, learning materials and any other materials that are made available or taught to such child in the child's school” through “an internet-based transparency tool,” “object to any learning material or activity on the basis that such material or activity harms the child or impairs the parent's firmly held beliefs, values or principles and withdraw such child from the activity, class or program in which the material is used” and “challenge the educational benefit of any item of library content,” among many other requirements listed in the language of the bill.
The board’s government relations committee, headed by board member Cindy Booth, stated in its report that it “supports transparency and parental involvement and has several policies in place to protect parent rights,” adding that “(p)arents can inspect our curriculum and may choose to excuse their child from any portion that they want.”
Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education Policy 6400, “Parental/Community Involvement in Schools,” which is viewable on the NPS district website, provides for parents to attend and monitor certain educational activities, object to course materials and discuss excusing a student from “school experiences that the parent finds objectionable.”
A teaching and learning report delivered by head of teaching and learning Beth Nelson objected to the bill for several reasons, including not having a website suited to hosting so much material, lacking sufficient staff to maintain the website and likely violating copyright law.
If the bill passed, it would require “a significant investment in staffing” according to the government relations committee.
Board president Sandy Wolfe also expressed concern that LB 374 was an “unfunded mandate,” meaning that any changes made would have to be paid for by the district instead of funded through the state.
In the public comment section of the meeting, Kami Riley of Norfolk expressed support for LB 374 and said she believed the district had not “gotten all the correct information on that bill,” citing the meeting agenda’s mention of lesson plans being included for parent review.
“We … expect them to not force ideologies on our kids,” Riley said of public school teachers, adding that the issue was “something a lot of parents have been concerned about.”
Riley said she also believed that the bill would allow teachers to opt out of giving lessons they were “not comfortable teaching.”
“We can be talking about gender or something racist,” Riley said. “If that teacher is not comfortable with teaching it, that’s OK, they can say I’m sorry and they will not be taken, having any action taken against them. I think that’s very important.”
The committee also expressed concerns about LBs 589, 440, 201 and 630, while stating that it was “carefully monitoring” LB 583.
LB 589, the “Adopt the School District Property Tax Limitation Act” introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese at the request of the governor, was opposed by the committee for “tak(ing) local control away from school boards and plac(ing) a hard cap on their revenue during a time of record inflation and staffing shortages.”
LB 440, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht, was opposed by the committee as it “would eliminate a school board’s ability to use the building fund to purchase land, build or renovate facilities, or even purchase temporary classrooms,” the committee wrote in its report. “This fund has been instrumental to improvements to our safety and infrastructure over the last 10 years and is critical to our district moving forward.”
LB 201, which would require high school students to fill out and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), was opposed by the committee on the grounds that “(i)t is not necessary for students who are not planning to go to college or whose parents are above the federal financial threshold to complete this cumbersome form which asks for confidential financial information.”
LB 630, which would require school boards to adopt a dress code based on a model by the Nebraska Department of Education, was opposed by the committee for being “unnecessary, as schools already have dress codes.” The committee added that the bill “is also government overreach and results in a loss of local control.”
The committee was tentatively optimistic about LB 583, which has the potential to “provide Norfolk Public Schools with additional special education funding,” the committee said, but added that “we need some assurances that (the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act) would be prioritized for full funding.”
“We are working through the GNSA and the governor’s office on relevant amendments and will withhold our official position until we see the final bill with those amendments,” the committee said of LB 583.