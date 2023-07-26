PILGER — What began as an English class assignment has turned into a debut novella for a Pilger teen.
Now, 14-year-old Jacob Kubes is gearing up for his first-ever book signing — which will take place later this week at the Downtown Coffee Co. in Norfolk — to promote his work, “Griffin’s War.”
Kubes started writing when he was 13, and “Griffin’s War” started out as an assignment for English class. Students were assigned to write a dystopian story, which Kubes explained as a tale of “an injustice place where the government controls everything, and they fight to get out of there.”
The assignment was supposed to be at least two pages long and, not knowing what he was going to write about, Kubes said, “I started typing and didn’t stop until 55 pages later.”
Brittany Dozler, Kubes’ English teacher, provided just the encouragement he needed, according to his mother, Danielle Henry.
“She was always encouraging him to do more and more, and she gave him the idea that he should publish it,” Henry said.
Kubes said Dozler even sat down with him to help come up with the idea for the cover of his book. The process of publishing his own book was really simple, he added.
“Amazon has a self-publishing thing all set up there for you, and it's really easy,” Kubes said.
“They have this editing software. You download the software and then you start editing from there.”
Henry and Kubes also completed the copyright process online and said it was not very expensive for the whole process from start to finish.
“But for a first-time publisher,” Kubes said, “Amazon is the way to go.”
Kubes said he plans to write a follow-up to this book in the near future “because some of the bad guys in here are still out there sliming around.”
The book signing for “Griffin’s War” will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or while supplies last) Saturday, July 29, at the Downtown Coffee Co., located at 302 W. Norfolk Ave.
Kubes said only a limited number of books will be on hand, but he also plans to hold another book signing or two in the future for “Griffin's War,” which also may be found on Amazon.