MADISON — Before any carbon product is transported into pipelines, Summit Carbon Solutions intends to have safety training sessions for rural fire departments and other first-responders.
Rob Latimer, representing Summit Carbon Solutions, told the Madison County Board of Commissioners that the company has an emergency response safety coordinator based in Ames, Iowa.
“He’s essentially building relationships and making contacts with emergency managers and emergency officials across five states. As we get closer to construction, there will be more detailed time spent with emergency responders,” Latimer said.
The response came Tuesday after commissioner Troy Uhlir asked if the Ames, Iowa, company had trained or scheduled any training for rural fire departments and rescue squads.
The Nebraska Pipeline Association is actively hosting coordinated responses to any type of pipeline emergency from natural gas to refined products, Latimer said.
“I would see us fitting into that schedule of training,” Latimer said. “That’s not to say that we shouldn’t be visiting with individual fire districts if they have a desire to learn more. We’re still pretty far out in building the pipeline.”
Latimer said of the roughly 25 miles of pipeline proposed by the company in Madison County, about 59% of the miles are covered by signed easements from the landowners. That’s up from November when it was 56%.
“Slowly, we’re climbing that ladder of getting additional acquisitions,” Latimer said.
The 59% in Madison County almost matches the 60% of easements obtained in Nebraska to date. There are 319 miles of pipeline proposed in Nebraska, with hopes to start construction this fall.
“That is subject to change, but that is what we are shooting for,” Latimer said.
Landowners are getting paid for the easements, along with three years of damages anticipated for disturbing the crop land as the land will be taken out of production for a year when crews are working. Compensation also covers two more years in case the yields don’t return 100% by year two or year three.
The company is seeking a permanent easement of 50 feet and temporary easement of an additional 50 feet during construction along the path.
About $2.1 million has been paid already to Madison County landowners, part of about $31 million that has been paid to Nebraska farmers.
Latimer said he also has been working with Dick Johnson, the Madison County road engineer, to look at crossing under roads and to obtain permits and road-use agreements.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned whether the map route had changed since the last time Latimer updated commissioners. Latimer said it is only slight, with additional rerouting, about one-third of a mile.
Schmidt said much of the pipeline goes through his district. He has constituents who have signed up but also some who have an attitude of “over my dead body.”
So what what will the company do if there are some who don’t sign up?
Latimer said there is a process of final offers, then the company will go through state statutes with just compensation provided to the landowners for the easements.
“The company will always be wanting to settle it away from a regulatory process (eminent domain),” Latimer said.
Schmidt asked if someone who signed up now could get more money if they found out their neighbor got more.
Ben Fuller, another Summit representative, said there is no additional compensation given, depending on others.
“It’s sort of like if you go buy a car one week and then it goes on sale the next. What you negotiate is what you negotiate,” Fuller said.
Fuller said Summit also is offering payments well above market rates.
Latimer said the company would follow the regulatory process if a negotiated price could not be worked out. The company will do everything it can to avoid the regulatory process, he said.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said if an agreement can’t be reached, there is a condemnation process that goes through district court.
Commissioner Eric Stinson questioned what is a reasonable price and who determines it.
Smith said the court would send out three appraisers, who make a report to the court. It could be more or less than what the company is offering, he said.
Schmidt also asked what type of revenue the county would receive for the pipeline from property taxes.
Latimer said rough estimates are that it would be about $1.1 million a year based on an estimate in 2021. The county is one of about seven entities that collect property taxes and would receive about 20% of those new revenues.
Loren Bosler, one of the landowners who would be affected by the pipeline, said both companies that are trying to build pipelines in the county want to go through his property. Navigator CO2 also is seeking to build a pipeline through Nebraska for deep underground carbon storage.
Bosler said the county or the state should make the pipeline companies use the same pipeline or at least go through the same path, so it is less disruptive to farmers.
Bosler also presented the county commissioners with a series of articles about the pipelines that he asked them to read. Some covered risks.
“Are you sticking up for the rights of the farmer?” Bosler asked.
The county board did not take action following the presentation and discussion.