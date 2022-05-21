MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to prison on Friday in district court for his involvement in a beating that left two men hospitalized and one of them intubated.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 20-year-old Kalin Bennett to 3 to 6 years in prison for a first-degree assault conviction that stemmed from a fight that broke out at a Norfolk house party on Dec. 25, 2021.
Two men sustained facial fractures and had to be hospitalized as a result of the fight, according to police reports. Further investigation by the Norfolk Police Division and county attorney’s office revealed that Bennett was one of the people responsible for hospitalizing the two men after he repeatedly struck them in the face with metal objects, bricks and trash can lids.
Multiple witnesses who were at the house at the time of the fight told police that Bennett was holding a gun with a laser and was waving the gun around and pointing it at least one person.
Bennett pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on March 4 as part of a plea bargain, and the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed firearm and terroristic threats charges.
At his March 4 hearing, Bennett confirmed he was at the house party when the fight broke out and told the judge that he “struck some of the individuals there.”
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said he wanted Bennett to provide a factual basis at his plea hearing because Bennett’s version of events paint a different picture from what was written in the probable-cause affidavit.
“(Bennett) is seen in police reports as having a firearm and pointing it at other individuals,” Kiernan said. “The defendant denies this; the factual basis he provided is that he actually beat the victim in this case seriously enough to cause serious bodily injury.
“With either factual scenario, he put others’ lives in danger with his actions, and I’d just ask the court to take that into consideration.”
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner said Bennett had remained consistent in his stance that he was not the person who was holding a firearm, despite accounts from witnesses.
“But he did participate in the fight that resulted in people going to the hospital,” Hartner said. “He took the first-degree assault charge as part of the plea agreement to get rid of the weapons charge because he’s standing by that he did not (have a firearm).”
Hartner asked Johnson to consider either probation or a “short term” at the Nebraska Department of Corrections for Bennett.
Bennett was working part time while out on bond and hoped to start working full time in the near future. The 20-year-old also has a young daughter that he wants and needs to support, Hartner said.
“He’s a young man. He’s got some growing up, and I think he would agree with that,” she said of Bennett. “... Based upon his age, I think probation would be appropriate.”
Bennett, when asked if he’d like to speak, apologized for breaking the law.
“The night of the incident, it wasn’t my intention to hurt nobody,” he said. “I didn’t point no gun at nobody; I didn’t do what the affidavit said.”
Bennett said when the fight broke out, he acted to protect his friends and the mother of his child.
“I just want to apologize for my actions,” Bennett said. “I can be so much better than what I am. I know I can.”
Johnson told Bennett that regardless of the circumstances that night, what he did caused harm to others.
“According to the police report, the parties were hit with — and I’m not saying this was just you — with metal objects, with bricks, with tops of garage cans,” the judge said. “It has here that you had a gun with a laser on it, pointing at different people. … There was an argument that had ensued with someone, but no provocation justified the actions that were visited upon the victims.”
Johnson acknowledged that Bennett has a relatively minor criminal history, but a serious history, which includes convictions for attempted possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and multiple obstructions of officers.
The presentence investigation report recommended incarceration instead of probation, and Johnson ruled that Bennett couldn’t be safely supervised in the community.
Bennett must serve 18 months less credit for 111 days served before he becomes eligible for parole and 3 years less time served before he qualifies for mandatory release.
Marlin Smith Jr., 21, is charged with second-degree assault in connection with the fight. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, June 16.
Others were scheduled to be sentenced by Johnson on the following charges:
Third-degree assault
— Ethan P. Kitto, 44, 421 Hastings Ave., 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 57 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Scott A. McDonald, 56, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked McDonald’s bond and continued his sentencing to a later date.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Cory D. Sanders, 35, 112 E. Klug Ave., 18 months’ probation, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 61 days served, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Jodi R. Hastings, 37, 914 Elm Ave., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, $1,295 restitution, costs.
Attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Derrick L. Haywood, 40, Nebraska State Penitentiary, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 29, 601 E. Braasch Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Resisting arrest, driving under suspension
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 28, 601 S. Second St., 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a financial transaction device with intent to defraud — four or more
— Brittany Pasch, 34, 910 W. Park Ave., 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 80 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, Norfolk, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Walter’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), first-degree criminal trespassing
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 32, Bellevue, 454 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Third-degree assault
— Joseph L. Provencher, 28, 603 E. Park Ave., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Attempted assault by strangulation
— Hugo A. Quintanilla-Miranda, 30, 308 S. Second St., 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking — third offense (two counts), failure to appear
— Randall F. Baker Jr., 35, Madison County Jail, 2½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served, $575 restitution, costs.