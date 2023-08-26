WEST POINT — The farm is always calling the Ulrich family.
Siblings Russell, Rachael and Amanda Ulrich grew up on their parents’ farm in rural West Point. But as their lives evolved, their jobs, spouses and children drew them to the city.
So they get to settle for a regular fix during visits, blessed to be among the families that — where it is available and possible — return to their farm homes with their children for regular vacations.
“We have taken family vacations together, but with COVID, plans changed,” said mom Diane Ulrich.
The three adult siblings with the in-laws planned vacations together with safety in mind on their parents’ farm. It was so much fun they continue the event yearly, as well as special times when farm work projects call.
Those days are like old times except with their children in tow. They want to have their children experience the fun and the freedom they had while growing up with their parents on the family farm.
The kids love going to the farm, Diane Ulrich said, and the farm pets get excited with the extra attention.
Logan, 14, and Wyatt, 12, like to ride their bikes through mounds of dirt. With their sister, Emerson, 8, they like exploring the creek, hunting for toads, feeding the calves and helping.
“We usually grill out, and everybody helps clean up. We have a campfire, catch fireflies, play games like midnight ghost. The ‘ghost’ hides behind trees, peculiar places, and the ghost has been known to hide on the roof of the house,” Diane Ulrich said.
The children radiate happiness from their faces as giggles of joy emerge from their tummies. They like tractor rides on grandpa’s lap. The simple things that are obvious to adults are first-time awakening experiences for children.
The children are free to come and go outdoors as they wish, watch for the clouds for rain, to enjoy the blue sky, look for the birds’ nests, to discover fireflies at night or a hopping toad, to wiggle their bare toes in the mud when they find it.
Or just look at the sky. Of course, the first order of the night is locating the big dipper, then stars, satellites and planes flying over.
“We try to make it fun,” Diane Ulrich said.