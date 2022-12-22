MADISON — A man who was convicted of felony domestic assault in October will spend about a month in the county jail.
Kevin Sidlinger, 33, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 18 months of probation on Wednesday, in addition to 90 days in jail that must be served before his probation ends. Kube ordered Sidlinger to serve 60 days in jail immediately and, with credit for seven days already served in jail, Sidlinger will be released after serving another 31 days behind bars.
On Nov. 29, 2021, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to a residence along Highway 275 about 3 miles west of Norfolk for a domestic assault.
When the trooper arrived, the victim had driven to the Norfolk police station to make a statement. Multiple family members, meanwhile, told the trooper that they received a call from the victim in which they said they could hear screaming and crying in the background. Shortly thereafter, the victim texted a family member to call 911.
The victim told Norfolk police that she had been working while Sidlinger was at home watching a 3-year-old child. She went home for lunch, she said, and noticed Sidlinger passed out on a chair and the child awake, sitting on the couch.
The woman confronted Sidlinger about sleeping and drinking while watching the child. Sidlinger and the victim then got into an argument in which Sidlinger grabbed the child. As the victim tried to take the child back, Sidlinger kicked her in the stomach, causing her to fall backward onto a couch. The woman was about 25 weeks’ pregnant at the time, according to an affidavit.
The victim was able to free the child from Sidlinger’s arms and pick him up before running into a bedroom. Sidlinger then broke through the locked bedroom door and started to yell and threaten the woman.
The victim then locked herself and the child in a bathroom, but Sidlinger again broke the door and entered the bathroom. Sidlinger then left the room, so the woman exited the home with the 3-year-old and got into her vehicle. Sidlinger also went outside and jumped onto the front of the victim’s vehicle before sliding off and falling onto the ground.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said there were factual circumstances regarding the assault that were either downplayed or omitted in the pre-sentence investigation report.
“I can’t imagine a more terrifying circumstance for a pregnant woman to be in,” he said. “It’s something out of a horror movie, almost.”
Nobody should ever harm a pregnant woman, Kiernan said.
“It’s part of civil society,” he said.
Prosecutors agreed not to make a specific punishment recommendation as part of the plea agreement in Sidlinger’s case.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Sidlinger wasn’t going to deny that the facts in his case are “terrible.” But Sidlinger felt awful and had been remorseful about what happened, Hartner said, and he understood that he could have injured an unborn child.
Sidlinger had struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. He had been convicted of DUI three times, the last of which was in 2015, and his alcohol abuse was at its worst in 2021 leading up to his arrest, Hartner said.
Alcohol wasn’t an excuse for Sidlinger’s actions, she said, but it was a major contributing factor.
Sidlinger said he had remained sober since his arrest and completed intensive outpatient programming since he posted bond and was released from jail. Further, Hartner said Sidlinger had been in therapy with the 3-year-old who witnessed the assault and also is on civil terms with the adult victim.
Sidlinger called Nov. 29, 2021, the worst day of his life, one that he said he thinks about every day.
“I would like to say, your honor, that I have never once minimized anything from that day,” he said. “I know how traumatic that must have been.”
Kube told Sidlinger that there could have been serious injury to the baby, or even death, and “we should all be grateful” that neither of those happened.
Sidlinger has been granted more time with his four children than what he was allotted during a civil court case, an allowance Kube said Sidlinger was fortunate to have. The judge said he appreciated that Sidlinger had taken steps to address his alcohol addiction and be involved in his kids’ lives.
“It is shocking, though, whenever I hear of any kind of assault on a pregnant woman,” Kube said. “That's a hard thing for everybody to hear or read about. How could anybody do that? Especially a blow to the stomach, where the baby is.”
Sidlinger also was fined $500 for misdemeanor driving during revocation, a crime that had been pleaded down from a felony.
Others were sentenced by Kube for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sergio R. Salazar-Peña, 38, Columbus, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 46 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — three counts (two misdemeanors, one felony)
— Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, 32, 600 S. Boxelder St., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 40 days served, license revoked for two years, costs.
Obstructing governmental operations
— Vernon S. Munson, 52, Plainview, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 30 days served, costs.