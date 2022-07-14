PIERCE — A 27-year-old rural Pierce man accused of firing shots in the direction of law enforcement officers in June made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Colby Huff appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer without an attorney. An eight-count complaint charges Huff with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, plus one count each of false reporting and tampering with physical evidence.
Huff asked Stoffer for time to hire an attorney, although the rural Pierce man did say he anticipated he would have an attorney hired sometime Wednesday.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol was notified of an incident shortly after 3 a.m. on June 19 involving shots fired at a residence near 861st Road and 552nd Avenue, about 9 miles northeast of Pierce. A Pierce police officer and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had been responding to investigate a purported domestic disturbance.
A trooper with the state patrol said Huff initially told authorities that another man had shot at a couple of trucks and left the scene. Huff claimed not to know the man whom he said fired the shots and was aware of only the man’s first name.
While at the scene, troopers located a cellphone on the front porch of the residence that Huff said wasn’t his. A woman who was with Huff at the time told authorities that the cellphone belonged to Huff.
A sergeant with the state patrol later read Huff his Miranda rights, which Huff reportedly waived in agreeing to talk to law enforcement.
During this conversation, according to the affidavit, Huff told law enforcement that he did, in fact, know who the man was that Huff previously alleged had fired shots at trucks before leaving the scene. Huff also apparently deleted all messages and phone calls with the man in an attempt to hide any conversations between the two.
Huff allegedly said he fired several rounds toward a field where Pierce-area officers had arrived to investigate the apparent disturbance. The officers at the scene described having heard the rocks and gravel near them move as bullets ricocheted off the ground.
Huff purportedly admitted to firing the rounds after police arrived but said he didn’t know that they were law enforcement officers. Further, Huff apparently told the state patrol sergeant that the other man left the residence with the firearms used in the shooting incident.
Law enforcement later located a 9mm handgun inside a vehicle belonging to the man who had left the scene. The second man allegedly told authorities that Huff had fired several shots in the direction of law enforcement officers.
Huff was arrested on the morning of June 19 and has been held at the Pierce County Jail since then on a $250,000 bond set by Stoffer, with 10% required for release.
On June 28, Huff sent a written request to Stoffer, asking the judge to either reduce his bond or give him a personal-recognizance bond so that Huff can work and support his family.
Stoffer told Huff on Wednesday that a personal recognizance bond wasn’t in play.
“There’s absolutely no way you're going to get a PR bond with those serious charges,” the judge said.
Ted Lohrberg, Pierce County attorney, said he knows that Huff has ties to the Pierce area and didn’t believe that Huff would be a flight risk. But Lohrberg said the charges against Huff are “pretty serious.”
“Fortunately, this ended up not being as bad of a situation as it could have been, but the allegations are that there were shots fired, and that’s pretty serious,” Lohrberg said.
The county attorney said he had spoken to a defense attorney who could represent Huff, saying that the defense attorney said Huff could likely post 10% of a $125,000 bond.
Stoffer asked Lohrberg if alcohol was involved in the incident, and Lohrberg said Huff was likely under the influence at the time.
The judge then reduced Huff’s bond from $250,000 to $125,000 and amended Huff’s bond to include an order that Huff not have any weapons, firearms or ammunition in his residence, in addition to a condition already in place that orders Huff not to possess any such items.
Huff also was ordered to notify the court of where he is living upon his potential release from jail.
Seven of Huff’s eight charges are felonies, and the total penalty if Huff is convicted on every charge would be 12 to 209 years in prison.
Huff is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Court next on Wednesday, July 27.