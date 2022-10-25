MADISON — An area man could be sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday to felony domestic assault.
Kevin Sidlinger, 33, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and had a misdemeanor child abuse charge dismissed in exchange for his plea. In a second case, Sidlinger had a felony driving during revocation charge amended to a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors agreed not to make a specific recommendation at Sidlinger’s sentencing. Sidlinger faces up to 3½ years in prison.
On Nov. 29, 2021, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to a residence along Highway 275 about 3 miles west of Norfolk for a domestic assault.
When the trooper arrived, the victim had driven to the Norfolk police station to make a statement. Multiple family members, meanwhile, told the trooper that they received a call from the victim in which they said they could hear screaming and crying in the background. Shortly thereafter, the victim texted family to call 911.
The trooper also made contact with Norfolk police, who were told by the victim that the victim had been working while Sidlinger was at home watching a 3-year-old boy. The victim said she went home for lunch and noticed Sidlinger passed out on a chair and the boy awake, sitting on the couch.
The victim confronted Sidlinger about sleeping and drinking while watching the boy. Sidlinger and the victim then got into an argument in which Sidlinger grabbed the boy. As the victim tried to take the boy back, Sidlinger kicked the victim in the stomach, causing her to fall backward onto a couch. The woman was about 25 weeks’ pregnant at the time, according to an affidavit.
The victim was able to free the boy from Sidlinger’s arms and pick him up before running into a bedroom. Sidlinger, according to the affidavit, then broke through the locked bedroom door and started to yell and make threats to the victim.
The victim then locked herself and the boy in a bathroom, but Sidlinger again broke the door and entered the bathroom. Sidlinger then left the room, so the victim exited the home with the 3-year-old and got into her vehicle. Sidlinger also then went outside and jumped onto the front of the victim’s vehicle before sliding off and falling onto the ground.
The victim met family members nearby and proceeded to Norfolk.
District Judge James Kube ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Sidlinger’s sentencing for Thursday, Dec. 22.
Sidlinger posted 10% of $50,000 bond on Dec. 6 and has remained out of jail since then.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 24, 908 S. 14th Place, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver
— Nicholas J. Frazier, 23, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — two counts
— Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, 31, 600 S. Boxelder St., pleaded guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 39, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
— Charles J. Simons, 46, Meadow Grove, failed to appear. Kube revoked Simons’ bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
— Seth Gatewood, 29, Thurston County Jail, pleaded guilty. Kube sentenced Gatewood to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and gave him credit for 28 days served.
— Clifford J. Corn, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty. Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Corn to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and gave him credit for 18 days served.
Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence — third offense
— Paul S. Kerley, 52, 409 S. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 21, 913 S. Third St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Delivery of hydrocodone — two counts
— Joyce Richardson, 74, 223 W. Monroe Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 33, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence
— Sergio R. Salazar Peña, 38, Omaha, had a motions hearing scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation for attempted possession of methadone with intent to deliver
— Christopher A. Brown, 28, Madison County Jail, denied violating his probation.
Possession of cocaine
— Ronald Garcia, 22, Madison, had a hearing on a plea in abatement continued to Monday, Nov. 28.
Tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 46, 406 E. Park Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Obstructing governmental operations
— Vernon S. Munson Jr., 52, 2014 N. Highway 35, pleaded guilty.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 20, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, failure to appear
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., had his pretrial continued to Monday, Nov. 28. Kube took Brandt’s failure to appear charge under advisement following a preliminary hearing.
Criminal impersonation ($5,000 or more), identity fraud
— Francisca Martin Sebastian, 34, Madison, had a motion to continue her plea in abatement hearing sustained.
Postconviction relief hearing for the conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child
— Christopher N. Thompson, 47, Reception and Treatment Center, had a records hearing continued to Monday, Nov. 28.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense
— Xacjare J. Rath, 33, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.