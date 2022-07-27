MADISON — A sentencing hearing for a woman accused of child abuse and 11 zoning violations was continued on Tuesday afternoon.
Megan Mahlin, 38, is charged with child abuse and 11 zoning violations for her dog kennel in rural Madison. Her attorney, Matthew Headley, Madison County public defender, asked to continue both cases for 30 days.
Madison County Judge Donna Taylor approved the continuation and set the next hearing date for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. Mahlin’s sentencing for her child-abuse charge had been originally scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Headley also asked for a personal recognizance bond for Mahlin, stating that she had “appeared the last couple of times” in court. However, Judge Taylor denied the request due to Mahlin missing a previous court hearing, which resulted in a warrant for her arrest.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, filed the 11 zoning-violation charges against Mahlin, alleging that she did not have the needed conditional-use permit for her dog kennel business.
Mahlin pleaded not guilty to all 11 zoning-violation charges during a hearing June 9. Each zoning violation is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 3 months in jail, a $500 fine or both.
The zoning-violation case follows a previous charge that Mahlin faces regarding child abuse after a search warrant revealed poor living conditions for multiple children.
Last month, Mahlin pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charge arose after authorities arrived at Mahlin’s house with a search warrant last September over concerns that the house had poor living conditions and multiple children lived there.